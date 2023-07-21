What We’re Listening To: Kraftwerk’s Staggering Techno Discography

Record reviewer Peter Baker brings you the releases you need to know about. This week, listen to the discography of influential German electronic group Kraftwerk, ahead of their tour of Aotearoa in late November and December.

German experimental electronic group Kraftwerk formed in Düsseldorf in early 1970. Over the next 50 years, original members Ralf Hutter and Florian Schneider would be joined by a revolving cast of talented musicians, creating an aesthetic and musical catalogue that would have an everlasting influence on popular culture and multiple musical genres, from post-punk to techno, house and hip-hop.

Autobahn (1974)

Moving from the original duo of Florian Schneider and Ralf Hutter to a fully fledged band with the addition of Klaus Roder, Wolfgang Flur and Emil Schult, Autobahn is their fourth outing. It highlights the introduction of drum machines and synthesizers and their early movement towards electronic pop, away from their Krautrock roots. The title track takes up all of side one and is an epic composition of lengthy proportions, inspired by many long journeys to and from the studio. The song emulates the sights and sounds of the Autobahn, simplistic in nature yet absolutely all-consuming.

Radio-Activity (1975)

Marking Kraftwerk's first fully electronic album, Radio-Activity is also a concept album focusing on the wordplay of radio-active and radio-communication. This fifth album was supported by the touring line-up of Hutter, Schneider, Bartos and Flur, later revived by many as the all-time "classic" Kraftwerk. Here, haunting soundscapes are merged with radio static and sound recordings, creating an electric but powerful bridge between the early experimental Kraftwerk and the futuristic electronic pop of their latter career.

Trans Europe Express (1977)

Released in 1977, Trans Europe Express is their sixth studio album and was recorded at Kling Klang studios. It marks the consistent movement away from their earlier Krautrock improvised instrumental compositions to a more melodic and rhythmic collection of songs. Enhanced by the acquisition of the Synthanorma Sequencer, a purpose-built 32-step, 16-channel analogue sequencer, the sound of Trans Europe Express is minimal and repetitive, enigmatic and catchy, with mechanical rhythms interwoven with chugging beats and manipulated vocals.

Computer World (1981)

Their eighth album may be deceiving. Written as an observation of the early presence of computer technology and the digital age, it's both a celebration of new technology and a precursor to AI and the potential of societal control via digital surveillance. It's recorded completely in analogue and features robotic soundbites and digital snippets, layered over dense drum patterns and pulsing sequencer motifs. It's worth noting that at the time of recording Computer World, Kraftwerk didn't own a computer.

The Mix (1991)

Having taken the past nine years off touring, avoiding the traditional “best of” package, the band decided to revisit their catalogue, recording updated versions of Kraftwerk classics, recutting and reworking them in their now-digital studio. These new versions soon became the preferred “live” versions. Offering crispier, cleaner and, in places, more upbeat interruptions of the originals, featured are ‘The Robots’, ‘Computer Love’, ‘Autobahn’, ‘Trans Europe Express’ and others.

Peter Baker is a local industry stalwart with 30 years of experience and musical tastes from 80s electronic through to reggae, soul, jazz and country. If you’re lucky, you’ll find him in Tāmaki Makaurau behind the counter at Marbecks.co.nz, sharing his love of music. Read his album recommendations on Viva every Saturday.