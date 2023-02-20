The Coolest Looks At The BAFTAs 2023

Awards season heads across the pond from Tinseltown to London, as the 76th British Academy Film Awards, hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, took place today.

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were both in attendance (William is the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts) and as they do every year, added an elevated air to the occasion as two senior members of the Royal family.

Adding to the sophisticated parade of elegance, several attendees displayed a tasteful decorum as a collective, displaying a modicum of dress that contrasts the much flashier red carpets of Hollywood.

The Prince and Princess of Wales (above)

The couple sharpens up for the awards — their first appearance at the BAFTAs since 2020 — looking complementary in black and white looks. The princess wore an off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown but it was her black opera gloves and Zara statement earrings that added just the right amount of drama to the ensemble, and we love a high-low look. The Prince’s velvet double-breasted Tom Ford tux is also a great choice for the night.

Photo / Supplied

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

A presenter at the event, the actor chose a Gucci custom crystal-encrusted Chantilly lace and pleated chiffon gown, adding plenty of glitz and glamour on the night.

Photo / AP

Lashana Lynch

The British actor keeps is chic in a tonal Fendi Couture ensemble with Bulgari jewels.

Photo / AP

Michelle Yeoh

Nominated for best actress for her formidable performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle looks radiant in a pink-hued Christian Dior Couture trouser suit. We love the flare of her sleeves and the inclusion of some very dazzling Moussaieff high jewellery.

Photo / Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Another striking look from the always-excellent Cynthia Erivo. The actor was wearing a futuristic Louis Vuitton number, and the bronze paillettes are captivating — especially in motion.

Photo / Getty Images

Jenny Beavan

Costumiers know how to put a look together, and they’re always a delight to see on the red carpet. For those who don’t know her by name, you’ll surely know her work; award-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan OBE is the talent behind A Room With A View, Sense and Sensibility, Cruella and Mad Max: Fury Road. A true icon — Viva never uses that word lightly — Beavan’s look for the BAFTAs (where she was nominated for Best Costume Design for Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris) was cool as anything and full of character; combining polka dots with terrific accessories.

Photo / Getty Images

Angela Bassett

She’s one of the best actors of our time (in our humble opinion) and it’s about time she received due recognition with her first-ever BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. For the occasion, she chose a British design from Pamella Roland, looking glorious in lavender.

Photo / Supplied

Paul Mescal

Nominated for Leading Actor in Aftersun, Paul wears a classic double-breasted Gucci tuxedo. The best part of the look however is the inclusion of a crystal pin on the lapel along with a blue ribbon (also worn by several other attendees on the night), to show support for refugees and displaced people around the world. The initiative — understood to be by the United Nations (UN) — shows support for those displaced due to war and other events, like the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Photo / AP

Florence Pugh

For anyone who lived through the late 1990s and early 2000s, this slicked-back spiky bun is borderline triggering, but Pugh’s gumption is to be admired, and it actually really worked with this look, providing a buzzy balance to the frothy persimmon tule (plus, it’s always nice to see hair that’s not barrel curls or a chignon on the red carpet). The dramatic and zingy gown is Nina Ricci, one of the first public displays of new creative director Harris Reed’s work for the house — it draws from the brand’s 1988 couture collection — and it fits with Pugh’s red carpet style; she regularly goes with vibrant colours and bold silhouettes, and this one looked great in motion.

Photo / Getty Images

Joan Armatrading and Little Simz

British rapper Little Simz donned this feather-trimmed Prada suit for the occasion. Later in the evening, she took to the stage to perform ‘Heart on Fire’, from her latest album No Thank You, surprising guests by inviting the legendary guitarist, singer and songwriter Joan Armatrading as a surprise guest to play guitar at the show. Taking to Twitter following the performance, Armatrading said: “What a pleasure and pure delight that Little Simz invited me to play guitar on her fabulous track ‘Heart On Fire’ at the BAFTAs tonight. I loved every second.” We also love Joan’s black and navy look with comfy slip-on shoes because when you’re that iconic, you can.

Photo / AP

Gwendoline Christie

This formidable look combines ruffled tiers with sexy, swaggery PVC details; it’s designed by Giles Deacon (Christie’s partner), which is a decidedly lovely touch, and the actor doubled down on the gothic sentiment of the ensemble with a dark lip and 1940s-style hair.

Photo / AP

Eddie Redmayne

It’s been nice to see a new sensuality in menswear, with languid fabrics and decolletage on recent runways. Both could be seen on Eddie Redmayne, nominated for Best Supporting Actor, who was looking very elegant in a tuxedo-style jumpsuit by Alexander McQueen, cut with a high waist, wide leg and satin detailing. Though the Daily Mail breathlessly declared him “SHIRTLESS”, closer investigation reveals a very low-cut underlayer — clever styling, as are the sturdy boots (also McQueen) which ground the whole look nicely.

Photo / AP

Jodie Turner-Smith

One of the most accomplished, glamorous celebrities when it comes to dressing for red carpet events and awards shows, Turner-Smith always turns it on, and her relationship with Gucci has been fruitful; she wears the luxury brand’s high-wattage looks with aplomb — like this dramatic feathered number. The short hair is a nice counterbalance to all the fashion frippery going on with this dress, jewellery, and her fitting makeup look (complete with gems).

Photo / Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan

Coughlan has great red-carpet style, leaning into the glamour of the occasion with subtle historic and nostalgic references, while never straying into costume territory; she’s crafted her own distinct look in recent years, and clearly relishes getting dressed up. For the BAFTAS, she and stylist Aimée Croysdill chose Valentino Haute Couture, and this satin gown is different from what we usually see from the luxury house on the red carpet — celebrities more often than not go for the operatic volume and flounce that creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli has made a brand signature — and the monochromatic floral print (it’s embroidered black lace) with Yves Klein-blue silk crepe accents feels fresh. It fits her so well, and the neckline is a good one for her.

Photo / AP

Julianne Moore