The Coolest Looks At The Brit Awards 2023

The Brits showcase why this irreverent red carpet is an awards season highlight. From British design heavyweights including the late and great Dame Vivienne Westwood to the glamour of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, avant-garde fashion is an unspoken dress code at the Brits, tapping into the nation’s unserious sense of style across music and fashion.

Amelia Dimoldenberg (above)

The Chicken Shop Date star turns to a classic Vivienne Westwood silhouette for the occasion, complementing the outfit with her recently dyed auburn tresses.

Photo / Getty Images.

Olaolu Slawn

With a bold, irreverent approach to creativity, it’s only fitting that London-based artist and designer Olaolu Slawn — who designed this year’s Brit Awards trophy — brought that to the red carpet, wearing a look that was big on volume, and (we think) is a nod to his Nigerian roots.

Photo / Getty Images.

Jodie Turner-Smith

We dig Jodie’s joyful take on 70s disco-glamour in an artfully draped Zuhair Murad spring/summer 2023 couture look and a Diana Ross-inspired do.

Photo / Getty Images.

Lizzo

Like Turner-Smith, Lizzo tapped into nostalgic glamour for the red carpet, and in her case it’s a distinctly 1980s flavour. Styled by Patti Wilson, the draped and ruffled sculptural quality of the Robert Wun dress really amplifies the lustre of the fabrics, and there’s something organic and futuristic about it all. It’s also giving a little Whitney too.

Photo / Getty Images.

Adwoa Aboah

We love a severe, tailored look on the red carpet and the ever-stylish model brings her unique personal style to the red carpet in a classic black suit with a tie and pumps serving as essential accessories.

Photo / Getty Images.

Kristin McMenamy

Frothy concoctions are, too often than not, a sticky and saccharine miss. Not here, however. Supermodel Kirstin McMenamy deploys her well-honed style chops (gothy, grungy, eccentric glamour is something of a signature) to make this Alexander McQueen a delightfully offbeat look.

Photo / Getty Images.

Aitch

Winning the award for Best Hip-Hop/Grime Act, the rapper dons a powder-blue suit which he manages to pull off effortlessly with a pair of fresh kicks.

Photo / Getty Images.

Cat Burns

The singer-songwriter is wearing a very, very cool look from Wales Bonner, a label redefining British style from a diasporic viewpoint. The effect is relaxed, but not without effort or care — the blue suede, studs and those excellent paints put staid to that — and it perfectly bridges the spectrum of looks seen at this event. Possibly one of the best looks of the night.

Photo / Getty Images.

Rina Sawayama

Speaking out about the lack of representation at the Brits, the nominee looked sleek in a Saint Laurent hooded gown with complementary Fabergé jewels. “It is just something that we really need to work on because artists are diverse. There is a lot of diversity in artists but there is not enough diversity in record labels” explained Rina at the event.

Photo / Getty Images.

Loyle Carner

Looking great in a Dior fit, the musician makes a convincing case for denim co-ords on the red carpet. Bonus points for tinted sunnies.

Photo / Getty Images.

Harry Styles

Sweeping the awards with his four wins including Best Album for Harry’s House, Best Artist and Pop/R&B act, it was a big night for the singer, fresh from winning Album of the Year at last week’s Grammy Awards. Putting last week’s rainbow-coloured sequin jumpsuit back in the closet, Harry tries out an all-black Nina Ricci ensemble instead.