For many New Zealand men, the thought of having to look well-presented for a job interview can be a daunting task. Where to go, what to wear, and how to put your best foot forward for a job can conjure its own set of anxieties in addition to preparing for an interview.

With a background in social work and personal love of menswear through her years of experience in styling and high-end fashion retail, Jane Treseder's unique not-for-profit charity Fix Up, Look Sharp has helped men gain the confidence needed to step into a job interview or a major life event with a sense of dignity.

"In 2005 I felt quite down and out, so decided I wanted to give back and help others to feel valued and add value to my own life."

"I signed up to do the six-month volunteer phone counselling course at Youthline and became a solo phone counsellor. I did this volunteer work for three years and realised I loved the work so much that I could see myself making a career out of it."

"I enrolled for the Bachelor of Social Practice at Unitec in 2007, and because of my lack of life experience at the time, decided I would take the social work elective rather than the counselling. During my final social work placement at The Grey Lynn Community Trust in 2010, I took a wāhine to get some free interview clothing and realised there was no service like this for tāne. This sparked an idea inside of me and it came to fruition four years later."

Working to a by-appointment basis allows Jane to work with male-identified tāngata to ensure they feel comfortable and confident to head out in the world with their heads held high. She shares some of the things she's learned along the way.

Describe your personal philosophy when it comes to your style.

There are no rules when it comes to self-expression.

What is one of your earliest fashion memories?

We had a dress-up box growing up full of my mum's old 70s and 80s fashion from her travels all over Europe and my grandparents' old operatic society costumes. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Playing dress-ups was a must with my family and friends and the best part about it was the double dare of walking up the road to the dairy in Victorian dresses to shock the locals and get attention.

Jane Treseder. Photo / Supplied

As the director and founder of Fix Up, Look Sharp, what drew you to focus on menswear in particular?

In 2014, there was no dedicated free styling service being offered to male-identified people, who are struggling to afford high-quality clothing for a job interview or important meeting to get ahead in life and make a good first impression.

With my background in high fashion and, in particular, menswear, this meant I was familiar with the silhouettes of menswear, how to style it on different body shapes and how to offer a professional, non-judgemental, personal styling service, that builds confidence and mana.

What do you personally love about menswear?

Classic menswear has amazing structure and power. I love the attention to detail and tailoring that goes into a high-quality suit.

The fine woollen fabrics, the plaids, houndstooth and herringbone textile patterns. The simplicity of putting an outfit together and adding some finishing touches.

Menswear now, however, is in another league. I love the androgyny and risk that male-identified people can take these days. Experimentation is becoming acceptable and a new sense of self is being expressed boldly.

What was the last fashion item you purchased? Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

I had the sale of the century recently at Onehunga Dress Mart (now Dress Smart). This place always provides the gems that no one wants, as long as you go in there with a really open mind. I scored a pair of Vans x Opening Ceremony collab sneakers in a red and white snake motif for $10.

"I scored a pair of Vans x Opening Ceremony collab sneakers in a red and white snake motif for $10." Photo / supplied

Who are some of your personal style heroes and why?

Rihanna and Bella Hadid, because they take risks and mix designer and streetwear so eloquently, and Auerta, because of her ability to take you into a dream world of colour and luxury with the most exquisite jewellery and accessories from all around the world.

What does creative self-expression mean to you?

I express myself through the clothes I wear and the music I play, which means you don’t have to say anything because those self-expressions speak for themselves, and I like that.

What keeps you grounded?

Taking my shoes off and feeling the earth beneath my feet so literally grounding myself and being in nature’s constant resilience.

Do you have a favorite podcast?

XO Higher Self by Bunny Michael. I'm always on a relationship/life advice buzz, this podcast has been there for me during some hard times and taught me so much about connecting to your higher self, so I am really thankful to the community that shares their vulnerability on it.

We're seeing a shift in masculinity at the moment, with men becoming more confident in how they express their style along the way. Why do you think this is such an interesting time for menswear?

Yes, it is very exciting, especially when the menswear out did the women's at the last Met Gala. Gender-fluid fashion is the future and the generations growing up don't want to be put in gender norm boxes, which I love.

What type of menswear are you seeking or need more of at the moment?

We are always needing good-quality shoes in sizes 11, 12, 13, 14; belts; and because we are heading into summer, chinos, light jackets and shirts that are in good condition.

To learn more about how you can donate or support the efforts of Fix Up, Look Sharp, contact Jane and visit Fixuplooksharp.org