Our weekly guide to what’s new and notable in the retail world, this week we have new collections and made-to-order pieces, pop-up stores around the country, seasonal sales and how you can get involved with New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria.

And with designers starting to release their spring collections now, there’s plenty of freshness ripe for exploration — as Viva fashion director Dan Ahwa turned his expert eye to this week, sharing a wealth of beautiful ideas for getting dressed now.

New in

Campbell Luke x Aotea. Photo / Supplied

Campbell Luke is collaborating with Aotea skincare

Launching in time for New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria is a collaboration between two local creatives that celebrates the concept of rongoā Māori, or traditional Māori medicine, and highlights how native flora and fauna are significant both topically and spiritually. Therapeutic skincare maker Aotea has partnered with fashion designer Campbell Luke to highlight the duo’s shared passion for embracing Māori practices by bringing together the principles of kaitiakitanga (guardianship), He Oranga Ngākau (a Māori framework based on recovery and empowerment-oriented care), and rongoā Māori (holistic healing). What culminated is the creation of a limited-edition skincare pack alongside an installation dreamed up by the designer, one which explores the deep connection between rongoā and the tangata whenua (people of the land). Each exclusive Campbell Luke x Aotea pack, $150, includes three of the brand’s most-loved products: a full-size Kawakawa Face Oil, Kawakawa Balm and Mānuka Honey and Mānuka Oil mask. Available from the Aotea Concept Store, independent retailers and Aoteamade. Ground floor, Commercial Bay, 7 Queen Street, Auckland City, Auckland.

Hunza G Xandra bikini. Photo / Supplied

Mei Lan has started stocking Hunza G

Whether you’re going on a tropical holiday (lucky!) or simply thinking ahead to summer, the news that online swimwear boutique Mei Lan is now stocking the popular Hunza G brand is good indeed. The British brand’s swimwear has a “one-size” fit approach and uses an innovative ultra-stretchy fabric to facilitate this — the same garment can be worn by a size 6 and a 16 — and is a good example of using textiles to solve a problem.

Fun fact: The famous mini-dress worn by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman (a movie on our minds this week) was by this very brand, then known as Hunza — the business' first iteration, before it was relaunched in 2015.

Natalia Peri Croissant ring. Photo / Supplied

New jewellery from Natalia Peri

Accomplished local jeweller Natalia Peri (Te Ātiawa) has released several new pieces of her thoughtful, locally made treasures that are crafted by hand — sculptural rings that call to mind shells and croissants and other textural delights, as well as the curvaceously simple Bohême style, which is available singly or as a set of two.

Twenty-seven Names spring/summer 23 collection. Photo / Supplied

Spring has arrived for Twenty-seven Names

Pōneke-based favourite Twenty-seven Names shared with us an exclusive first look at their spring delivery, Love Songs Till Midnight, created by Zoe Coldham in collaboration with designers Rachel Easting and Anjali Burnett, and visuals documented in Tokyo by Lily Paris West. It consists of the brand’s beloved print dresses (a custom love heart print on silk is a particular highlight) and playful tailoring. Taking inspiration from Anjali and Rachel’s favourite romantic tunes, the pair were listening to everything from Seal’s Kiss From a Rose to That’s The Way Love Goes by Janet Jackson when designing the range. Drop one is available now, with a second drop launching September 12.

Ingrid Starnes Inula bra. Photo / Supplied

Ingrid Starnes reveals a new made-to-order piece.

The latest addition to the designer’s thoughtfully scaled-back operating model, Ingrid Starnes has unveiled a new piece of lingerie as part of its made-to-order offering. The locally made Inula Bra is a classic full-coverage style, and rendered in three different fabrics: lace, mesh, and a floral Japanese cotton, all with 100 per cent cotton lining.

And while you're at it, I recommend picking up one of the brand's sublime roll-on fragrances — there's a perfume special available at the moment, with a two-pace of Vetyver Bergamot and Arcadia, available for $90 (down from $138).

J Palm crinkle top. Photo / Phoebe Lysbeth Kay Mackenzie

J Palm just launched its latest drop

Designer Julia Palm has just released some new designs; Surface, its latest project (the terminology the brand uses for collections) includes several great hand-dyed pieces, something that’s become a signature for J Palm, and loose, layerable silhouettes with surface consideration — think satins, silk georgette, memory polyesters and a great crinkle finish — and a very cosy-looking boiled-wool scarf that would be a savvy purchase for current temperatures. There’s even a satin tie, made by Tāmaki Makaurau manufacturing stalwarts Parisian Ties

What’s happening

Get your tickets for NZFW: Kahuria

I doubt you’ve missed it, given all our coverage so far (Viva is a proud media partner for this year’s event) but in case you did: New Zealand Fashion Week is back after a four-year hiatus, kicking off on Monday, with shows from Tuesday.

The programme is designed with inclusivity in mind, and so there are lots of ways for the general public to get involved, show support for our local industry and get inspired for spring, with a considerable array of ticketed events on offer — from runway extravaganzas to panel talks and parties.

So, what’s worth your time and money this year?

There’s also the chance to consider the future of fashion — important! — at The Graduate Show, with students from Whitecliffe, Otago Polytechnic and Massey University; MLT Hokonui Fashion Design Awards’ exhibition; panel talks from Mindful Fashion and Fashion Revolution; and, of course, the Viva Next Gen Show, spotlighting six exciting brands to know.

Also on the schedule from Viva, attend our Viva Talks panel discussion, where our experts line-up to explore New Zealand style and identity now.

Holland Cooper coat from Angel Divine. Photo / Supplied

Holland Cooper, homewares and more at this Christchurch pop-up

Bringing regional retailing to the urban surrounds of Otautahi, there’s a pop-up store happening this weekend with Arrowtown’s Angel Divine fashion boutique and Central Otago family-run homeware and curios business Mrs Robinson, which has a store in the small town of Tarras. Stop by Saturday, August 26, from 10am to 4pm, or Sunday, August 27, from 10am to 3pm to try (and buy!) some of their wares in person; particularly Holland Cooper, a British-made designer brand which Angel Divine stocks exclusively in New Zealand, and is known for its distinctive use of tartans — like this striking 100 per cent wool trench coat, pictured. 365 Montreal Street, Christchurch Central, Christchurch.

Ruby Says Recycle has launched online

As part of its recent evolution, Ruby’s vision to reduce waste sees it bring the brand’s “Ruby Says Recycle” initiative to its website, giving customers the chance to buy samples, seconds and past-season items. With stock updated regularly, it’s worth a regular perusal for those special prototypes that never made it to the shop floor, or the one that got away.

On sale

Partridge Jewellers pop-up sales

Taking place in both Tāmaki Makaurau and Te Whanganui-a-Tara, the high-end jeweller’s pop-up stores will be open for a limited time, and give shoppers the chance to enjoy up to 50 per cent off its luxurious wares — think diamond jewellery, wedding bands and engagement rings, gemstones and pearls, as well as a few watches too.

Partridge Jewellers Tāmaki Makaurau pop-up will be open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm, for at least six weeks. 60 Queen St, Auckland City, Auckland.

The Te Whanganui-a-Tara pop-up is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm, for the next few months. 217 Lambton Quay, Wellington Central, Wellington.

Mina’s discounted merino

If current temperatures were anything to go by, you wouldn’t think it’s nearly spring, so re-upping your knitwear isn’t such a bad idea. In well-timed discounting, local brand Mina has taken 30 per cent off its merino knitwear, with a range of styles that will do you well now and in the coming months.

Gloria Modern Times coat. Photo / Supplied

A glorious archive sale

Ahead of opening its new space (which looks to be coming along very nicely), Kristine Crabb’s label Gloria is having an online archive sale. With seconds, samples and pieces from the vault available for some very good prices, it’s a good time to pick up some of these collectors’ items for yourself and start thinking about lighter fabrics and warmer days ahead — Crabb’s sensual silks and velvets and divine in spring. And for now, her Modern Times pure-wool coat is down to $500.

Harris Tapper is having a flash sale