A Black Blazer Is Timeless. Here Are 20 That Are Viva-Approved

A lot of psychic energy has been directed towards the merits of a black blazer, the little black dress’s sharper, more angled cousin. For one, it is one of the clearest examples of a classic. Then there’s its endless versatility, at once workwear and dinnerwear and weekend-lunch-wear, and about finding
This spring, the staple is rendered from the slick (see the single-breasted, notch-lapelled number from By Malene Birger) to the scalloped (there’s a lovely textural piece from Twenty-seven Names), all chosen below by stylist Annabel Dickson.
Ease formality with a pair of indigo-blue jeans; likewise, a simple T-shirt or a languid, print-replete dress will go a long way to keep things casual.
Cos blazer approx $420.
Blazers compiled by Annabel Dickson.