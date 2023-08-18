Spring collections, sample sales and some luxury news — find it all in our weekly guide to what’s new and notable in the retail world.

New in

A special re-issue from Wynn Hamlyn

Why mess with a good thing? Local fashion designer Wynn Crawshaw has quickly become synonymous with a particular type of offbeat knitwear, some with patchwork and braiding techniques, others that spotlight the designer’s whimsical sense of humour. In time for the season, a reissue of two of Wynn Hamlyn’s most popular jumper styles make a return this week, the Crystal Voyager half-zip jumper in a blue colourway and the Yin Yang cable knit jumper in white (pictured). Available to shop in-store and online — be quick though, there’s a limited run of these collectible jumpers. Commercial Bay, 7 Queen St, Auckland City, Auckland

Celine is now available at department store Faradays. Photo / Supplied

Say salut to Celine

C’est arrive! It’s here! After Viva broke the news, and confirmed the date, Celine has now arrived at Parnell luxury retailer Faradays —the exclusive New Zealand stockist for the brand’s full ready-to-wear and accessories collections. Taking up a prime position in the store’s elegant fixtures, the delivery — which is in store from today — includes both the autumn/winter 2023 ‘Age of Indieness’ collection, and pieces from the core range.

It’s an impressive assortment; ready-to-wear is complemented with the brand’s sought-after eyewear, leathergoods, footwear, handbags and jewellery. Stand-out pieces include a jaunty Breton-stripe T-shirt with golden buttons, a silk-crepe peter pan collar blouse, and the Ava bag (a curvacious alternative to the boxier Triomphes).

And with Celine, helmed by Hedi Slimane, redefining its strategy with a high-end approach to bourgeois classics and some youthful flair, this lower-key approach will appeal to the local luxury shopper. 8 Faraday St, Parnell, Auckland.

Nom*D's spring/summer campaign. Photo / Alex Lovell-Smith

There’s new Nom*D in store

In news from down south, Dunedin’s Plume boutique has a fresh delivery from Nom*D, with the first drop of the local brand’s spring/summer 23-24 collection ‘Au Courant’ in store now — there’s an array of great plaids that look good all year round. Stop by if you’re in the neighbourhood, or if you want to rep the brand at NZ Fashion Week (where it’s showing the collection on Tuesday, August 29) then peruse the retailer’s online store. 310 George St, Central City, Dunedin.

Van Cleef & Arpels Sweet Alhambra long necklace. Photo / Supplied

Luxury jewellery with a stroke of luck

Like any good investment, a piece of beautiful jewellery is a wardrobe item to love, cherish and pass on to the next person to enjoy. As part of our Wardrobe 101 series, we recently explored some money-saving tips for caring and cleaning your precious jewels at home. For something shiny and new, Van Cleef & Arpels has a glorious new release that celebrates the luxury brand’s iconic Alhambra four-leaf clover motif — including for the first time ever, a reversible ring (now that’s value for money), where you can switch up your look between a carnelian and a guilloche rose gold set with a diamond. A staple of the brand since 1968, the Alhambra motif draws inspiration from the four-leaf clover, celebrating luck through constantly reinvented jewellery and watchmaking creations. One of our favourite items from the collection is the Sweet Alhambra long necklace in 18k rose gold and carnelian (pictured) worn with a T-shirt and jeans or given some dramatic framing with the perfect plunging neckline for some high-octane glamour. To make an appointment to view the new collection, contact (09) 951 6435. 22-24 Queen St, Auckland City, Auckland.

Marle Arlo jacket and Incu pants. Photo / Rob Tennent

A fresh drop from Marle

Spring collections are starting to arrive, with breezy propositions on the horizon. One local brand that’s made ease part of its core principals is Marle, and its latest collection offers exactly that, with more foundational wardrobe items that make the wearer look both polished and relaxed. The first drop includes an elegant suit in a seasonally appropriate blend of cotton, hemp and linen, some organic cotton denim pieces in a classic shade of indigo, plus more of the brand’s popular Nonna Hats, which always sell out swiftly.

What’s happening

Learn to mend (and why to love it)

Love mending or want to learn? Then get yourself a ticket ($165) to this excellent workshop, Embellishing the Flaw, taking place Saturday, August 19, which promotes wear-and-care with a custodial approach to garment ownership, and the beauty to be found in mending. Led by respected artist and educator Deborah Crowe, who will discuss the use of stitch in contemporary art and object practices, attendees are encouraged to bring in a special item or garment that needs a little TLC, and over the course of the six-and-a-half hour studio-style workshop, they will learn embroidery and textile techniques to repair it, with one-on-one input in their projects. Studio 445/445 Karangahape Rd, Auckland.

Masako Hylands wears vintage for the Dove Hospice 'Choose Secondhand', with styling and creative direction by Olivia Spencer. Photo / Olivia Kirkpatrick

Dove Hospice encourages you to Choose Secondhand this season

Here at Viva, we’ve long been fans of vintage and preloved clothing — a garment category that offers access to quality, encourages individuality, the joy of discovery, acknowledges garment history and minimises clothes waste — writing frequently about the topic, so any initiative that encourages it garners a tick from us. Expanding on its position as an excellent second-hand retailer, local charity Dove Hospice has launched a new campaign, Choose Secondhand, in collaboration with creative Olivia Spencer (Lanvin, Mulberry, Vera Wang) aimed at encouraging New Zealanders to prioritise it when updating their wardrobes, with an assortment of cool people demonstrating how versatile vintage can be.

A Friday night pop-up at Wheke Fortress

Just the latest in the many cool happenings from Onehunga’s experimental gallery and community space, Wheke Fortress is hosting a pop-up — today only, from 4pm to 9pm. There will be an abundance of makers and music too (Te Kahureremoa is performing); prints from artists including Peter Wing, Huriana Kopeke-Te Aho, Sione Monū, Geoffery Matautia and more; cool apparel, with screen-printed T-shirts and hoodies; specially discounted designs by Papa Clothing; plus other limited-edition items, like Coco Solid’s zine Powerade & A Pie and a signature Wheke Fortress fragrance made by local perfumier Of Body (collectors’ items for sure). 172 Trafalgar St, Onehunga, Auckland.

On sale

Markdowns on Thom Morison

It’s seasonal discount time for this local menswear brand, and the archive sale also includes past-season pieces for a very, very affordable price; it offers a good opportunity to invest in some well-made menswear, with lovely fabrics and considered longevity. 598 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Dora Larsen lingerie, available from Underlena. Photo / Supplied

A one-day-only sale from Caughley and Underlena

Te Whanganui-a-Tara-based retailers Caughley and Underlena are getting together this weekend for a special sale, hosted in Caughley’s Ghuznee St store. Taking place on Sunday, August 20, 11am to 4pm, you’ll be able to enjoy very alluring discounts on brands like Araks, The Great Eros, Dora Larsen (pictured), Ganni and Samsoe Samsoe. Underlena will also be offering 10 per cent off orders of two items or more, and it’s a good chance to experience the usually appointment-only lingerie boutique. 57 Ghuznee St, Te Aro, Wellington.

Wynn Hamlyn is having a sample sale

Limited-edition jumpers aren’t the only Wynn Hamlyn news this week; the brand is holding one of its popular sample sales on Friday, August 18, and Saturday, August 19. 90 Anzac Ave (basement level), Auckland Central, Auckland.

A special studio sale from Taylor Groves