We’re in the depths of winter now and looking to take the edge off, with everything from some clever layering pieces to a new brolly from Blunt and some real-life events to enjoy. Find it all in our weekly guide to what’s new and notable in the retail world.

New in

An Italian brand with practicality and panache

Changeable weather calls for versatile design, and a great example of this is the brand Marfa Stance from Italy (a country currently experiencing some of the worst effects of climate change) which creates “buildable outerwear” using the skills of small family-run factories and artisans around the country. Now, it’s available in Aotearoa, stocked at Simon James. There’s a reversible parka with great proportions that I rather like — it’s so blousy and probably sounds great — while Viva fashion assistant Annabel Dickson, who also works at Simon James, advises paying attention to the clever accessories in the range. “I love the fact that the detachable collars are sold separately, meaning you can personalise your jacket and really make it your own,” she explains. “The luxe shearling or quilted nylon options are fun elements that are often overlooked.”

Ruby Seeto and Wallace Cotton tea towel. Photo / Supplied

Ruby Seeto and Wallace Cotton have teamed up again

A heartening collaboration that raises funds for Starship Children’s Hospital, Wallace Cotton and Ruby Seeto are collaborating again this year, with their new limited-edition tea towel released today. This year’s design, Starship Soda ($10), features a recipe for a zesty beverage, alongside vibrant motifs that will jazz up your kitchen. To date, they’ve raised more than $700,000 since establishing their partnership in 2009, and 2023′s proceeds ($6 from the sale of each tea towel) will go towards Kōrero Pono, a research project into the experience of child cancer whānau and what improvements can be made for support services around Aotearoa.

Jimmy D silk mesh turtleneck, with string bikini and trousers. Photo / David James

Jimmy D just released some new silk mesh

As discussed in an earlier dispatch of this column, designer James Dobson now operates his brand in a category-drop cadence. Its latest chapter features some very cool mesh pieces in floral, stripe and black. They're good for winter layering (I like the idea of having a glimpse of these prints poking out the bottom of a sleeve, hem or neckline) and also the imminent spring and summer dressing, seasons that the vibrant "Mudd Club Floral" print, pictured above, is well suited to. (The matching bikini top, a great idea, will be out later this year.)

Saben x Blunt umbrella. Photo / Supplied

Saben has buddied up with Blunt

If you’d like to be suitably (and stylishly) equipped for all this delightful rain we’ve been enjoying, then might I recommend the new collaboration from local brands Blunt and Saben, which sees the umbrella experts join forces with the leathergoods brand on a limited-edition brolly in blush pink. The chain-inspired motif incorporates one of Saben’s design signatures, and the result is very chi-chi in a 1980s ladies-who-lunch kind of way. Fun indeed. The limited-edition Metro-sized release, $149, is available now from Saben and select Blunt stores.

What’s happening

Wonder Journal’s hosting a winter market

Head down to Britomart this Saturday, July 29, where you can not only visit the weekly food market, but also a one-day event from Wonder Journal. The store is hosting a “vintage and finger food market” from 10am to 3pm outside the shop, with outlet stock from merino brand Yarn NZ, vintage clothes from sellers like Swade and Open Trunk, and Japanese and Korean snacks to be enjoyed. 33 Tyler St, Britomart, Auckland.

Fatu Feu’u x Finding Jaga at Ponsonby Central. Photo / @Findingjaga

Fatu Feu'u and Finding Jaga are gracing Ponsonby with a pop-up

There’s yet another good pop-up happening at Ponsonby Central. Acclaimed artist Fatu Feu’u ONZM and designer Florencia-Paloma Watson (who has just launched the menswear label Finding Jaga) have come together for a short but sweet tenure at the precinct, which you can visit until August 6. 136/146 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland.

Get tickets for Takurua

This one’s happening next weekend, but you should get your tickets now. Part of Elemental Festival, which is enlivening Tāmaki Makaurau at the moment, Takurua: Ti’iti’i Sacred Knowledge is a ticketed food and culture event taking place from August 4-6. Alongside feasting and theatre, there’s also a way to support local retailers and artisans — Ta Kete, which includes Our Little Market, Dimure Misi jewellery, Tarahina honey and more. If you can’t make it, or if you can and want to wear your support, you can order some of the event’s merch T-shirts online. Viaduct Events Centre, 171 Halsey St, Auckland City, Auckland.

On sale

