Our guide to what’s new and notable in the fashion world, Viva’s Retail Therapy column offers a handy guide for navigating the fashion market. This week, a fresh crop of autumn releases and some news from New Zealanders overseas.

New in

There’s a great new collection from Georgia Jay

Georgia Jay’s latest collection is out now. Co-founder and designer Georgia Davison’s creamy, dreamy bags have garnered a dedicated following since launching the brand in 2015. The collection has new limited-edition pieces, made locally from deadstock leather from Italian suppliers and New Zealand hides.

Fans of the brand’s baguettes and mini bags will love the new, subtly sensual and aptly named Boobie, while for those with some stuff to lug around, the boxy, roomy Jeanne (pictured above) would do nicely, or size up to the Gigi — incorporating a padded internal laptop sleeve. Popular core pieces like the Ombra return. 191b Symonds St, Eden Terrace, Auckland.

Jimmy D T-shirt. Photo / Supplied

The first of Jimmy D’s new season is here

With brands setting their own schedules for retailing, the rhythm of local fashion has become far more interesting. The latest local designer to release a new range for the season is Jimmy D. While retaining the style and edge that’s made the brand a fixture of the local fashion scene since launching in 2004, designer James Dobson continues to evolve his business for a changing market. “We’ve broken our collections into three chapters going forward,” James explains. The first is T-shirting, a signature for the brand and vehicle for its clever logos and motifs, while the playful proportions and volume that the label has always incorporated are all there too. Jimmy D is stocked at Plume, Angel Divine, Palm Boutique and more retailers around the country.

Thom Morison coat. Photo / Reagen Butler

Thom Morison has released its last drop of the season

Thom Morison’s final drop of garments for the season includes a sensational waxed jacket, and something new for the business: a coat. To do outerwear well requires considerable investment on the part of both the designer, manufacturers and the end customer — good-looking, fit-for-purpose coats are not cheap or easy, so I was intrigued as to how and why Sussex had decided to take the plunge in this category. “I felt like the Thom Morison community was ready for such an investment piece in their wardrobe, plus it was the first season where my winter production wasn’t disrupted by lockdowns and Covid restrictions, allowing a seamless process. It gave me more time to consider every detail,” says Sussex.

A few years in now, the business has established the supply chain connections it needs for high-value pieces like this at a suitable scale. “I also have now developed strong working relationships in the local manufacturing industry for them to invest in the brand and take on small production runs to help diversify,” he explains. The outcome is an abbreviated drop-shoulder coat ($898) that is short enough for cycling and driving — mobility is essential — and designed for Tāmaki Makaurau’s tempremental winters, made from a heavy deadstock double-woven twill in 100 per cent wool, sourced locally. “I hope it brings ultimate joy to the wearer.” 598 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Lili Sumner wears Thistles eyewear. Photo / Supplied

New Zealander Thistle Brown now has a namesake eyewear line

New York City-based New Zealand photographer and stylist Thistle Brown has launched a range of eyewear. A savvy move from the successful creative — whose career has seen him collaborate with Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Purple magazine, and contribute to titles back home like Viva — the concise range features one style for launch, the AL, in four colourways, all made from 100 per cent cellulose (cotton fibre and wood pulp) acetate frames with UV lenses. As can be expected, the vibe is cool, urbane and classic, offering a dash of NYC wherever you may be, and the campaign roster includes fellow New Zealander and Viva Magazine cover star Lili Sumner.

For more state-side inspiration and New Zealand creative talent, dive into this week’s experiential digital showcase from Viva’s recent shoot in Upstate New York.

What’s happening

Central Flea returns

Washed out by the weather last weekend, Central Flea has another date for its latest vintage and secondhand market: May 28. A good chance to pick up some unique, sustainable wares for the home and wardrobe, and support stallholders who missed out last week.

Dominique Healy's Mt Eden store. Photo / Supplied

Dominique Healy has opened a store in Auckland

And for someone who decamped overseas and then came back, New Zealand-born fashion designer Dominique Healy has lived in Melbourne for the past 10 years, but recently a desire to be closer to family after the ups and downs of lockdown drew her back to her hometown of Tāmaki Makaurau. Her plan was to keep the production of her eponymous womenswear brand, known for its easy-wearing transeasonal pieces made from beautiful natural fabrics, at her Melbourne design studio. But after finding the perfect location by chance, she ended up opening a shop and studio on Mt Eden Rd instead. With the help of friends and family, she transformed a brick-lined, wooden-floored heritage building next to Time Out Books into an upstairs studio and an inviting shopfront downstairs. This is Dominique’s first flagship store, and she says having the opportunity to connect with her New Zealand customers in-store has been invaluable, she tells Viva deputy editor Johanna Thornton, as they discuss her unique business model and learn the ropes of retailing. 430 Mt Eden Rd, Mt Eden, Auckland.

