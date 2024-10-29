New Zealand Fashion Week is announcing fresh plans for its return in 2025 after postponing this year’s event due to industry challenges. Owner Feroz Ali speaks to Dan Ahwa about why the time is right to look forward.

Following on from the postponement announcement of this year’s New Zealand Fashion Week in May, today the organisers have confirmed the show will go on in 2025 with confirmed dates, a new venue and the waiving of designer entry fees for the first time. Historically, design entry fees have cost individual designer brands anywhere between $5000-$15,000.

The country’s premier fashion event will return in its new biennial format from August 25-30, 2025, with the confirmed support of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, and a new residence at Shed 10.

Speaking from his base in Vancouver, Canada, owner Feroz Ali says that after putting this year’s event on hold to allow designers to feedback on what they wanted from a Fashion Week, the time is right to reinvigorate it so it can continue to help uplift the local industry. But Ali is quick to note that there will still be a level of discernment when it comes to approving designers and brands looking for a serious spot on the official schedule – their designs need to be up to par.

New Zealand Fashion Week owner Feroz Ali.

“When planning for next year’s event, we wanted to remove as many barriers as possible to participation from designers and removing designer entry fees was the most logical one. Instead of paying to enter the event next year, I would rather see this money used for creating beautiful designs. We would love to see greater participation from more New Zealand brands from all areas; from emerging to established, and capturing various styles and formats, including streetwear brands through to collaborative group shows.”

While 2024 has been a challenging year for businesses trading in fashion, there is hope for designers to build back that confidence after spending much of the year reassessing their operations and focusing their attention on their core businesses.

For others, it was an opportunity to sign off with a diverse range of brands deciding that 2024 was the right time to wrap up their businesses, including established brands Kate Sylvester and Adrienne Winkelmann, through to smaller brands such as Starving Artists Fund, Benjamin Alexander and Mount Maunganui brand Idae. Other brands such as Paula Ryan also looked at streamlining operations to survive.

“Speaking to industry directly and indirectly via colleagues, the need for Fashion Week to happen is clear and very strong,” says Ali. “That said, we also need to take the pulse economically and the hardship the retail sector is going through. What’s important is that Fashion Week is here to amplify their presence and attract both the media and customers’ attention to help drive sales.”

As local fashion designers do their best to battle with the likes of ultra-fast-fashion retailers such as Shein and Temu, a report from Mindful Fashion New Zealand released in May confirmed that the industry has added $7.8 billion to the economy in 2023 and accounted for 1.9% of GDP (building construction accounts for 1.4% of GDP). Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“It’s critically important that the New Zealand fashion industry flourishes and thrives,” explains Ali. “New Zealand Fashion Week provides a platform to help enable recognition and growth and we’ve been listening to the needs of designers. We intend to present an event that champions and uplifts New Zealand fashion and draws consumers.”

Shed 10 at 89 Quay Street, Auckland. Photo / Auckland Live

Founded in 2001, New Zealand Fashion Week (NZFW) has historically provided a starting point for designers looking to grow their businesses both nationally and internationally; and provided support to a range of specialists who work behind the scenes, including hair and makeup artists, production teams, stylists, photographers and more.

In July, general manager Yasmin Farry announced she was stepping down as a consequence of this year’s postponement. Ali has commended Farry on her contribution and leadership and he is now working closely with industry leaders to ensure the future of Fashion Week makes a welcome return in 2025.

After several years at the Viaduct Events Centre, including a return in 2019 to one of its original locations at the Auckland Town Hall, Shed 10′s proximity to busy shopping and hospitality destinations such as Commerical Bay and Britomart will also hopefully allow retailers to benefit from its new residence.

Kate Sylvester takes a bow at her show last year alongside partner Wayne Conway. Photo / Getty Images

“Location, location, location,” says Ali of the move to Shed 10.

“The surrounding areas, accessibility to Commercial Bay and Britomart in particular, are all great opportunities to make this event look and feel different. We are open to exploring various venues over time and being brave with what and how the event could look like in the future.”

It’s hoped next year’s Fashion Week continues much of the work established last year around inclusivity – meaning more access for the public and a dynamic schedule of programming that includes runway events, talks, seminars, on and off-site retail activations and more.

While the event has provided a platform for a range of designers over the years, the opportunity for new and emerging brands to be part of the week is still an essential conversation for Fashion Week to move forward. Among all the end-of-year graduate shows from some of the country’s leading fashion polytechnics, emerging brands have admirably taken it upon themselves to create opportunities for them to showcase their designs among their communities in the lead-up to Christmas, including the youth-focused fashion showcase Te Wiki Āhua o Aotearoa in September and smaller shows spearheaded by local makers Caitlin Snell and Viva Next Gen designer Nicole van Vurren. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

In December, Wellington will play host to a “Final Notice” Fashion Show organised by some of the leaders of “As We Watch The World Go By” and designers from youth-focused fashion week Te Wiki Āhua O Aotearoa. It is positioned as a way to help creatives respond “through Wellington’s current challenges”.

For the future of fashion, whether or not a spot on the official New Zealand Fashion Week calendar is still something to aspire to, remains to be seen. Next year’s event provides a timely barometer of how the event can continue to evolve with a new generation of designers in mind.

“Exposure is key,” says Ali. “I would like to see more curated group shows, especially if a designer can’t show individually.

“The intention is to highlight the future of New Zealand Fashion and these upcoming designers to the world.”

Further announcements will be made in early 2025. Applications are now open for designers with more information at Nzfashionweek.com.

Dan Ahwa is Viva’s fashion and creative director and a senior premium lifestyle journalist for the New Zealand Herald, specialising in the intersections of style, luxury, art and culture. He is also an award-winning stylist with more than 17 years of experience and is a co-author and co-curator of the book and exhibition Moana Currents: Dressing Aotearoa Now.

