10 Places to Go Nude

Summer means making the most of what nature gave you and for some, that means going sans clothing and enjoying the hot sun on your bare skin. If this sounds like a bit of you, here are a few suggestions for beaches and campgrounds you can get about in your birthday suit.

Uretiti, Northland

You’ll find this pretty 5km-stretch of beach two hours north of Auckland, just south of Waipu. There’s a Department of Conservation campsite there, but nudity is not permitted in the camp instead head down to the right-hand side of the beach to strip off. 3149 SH 1, Waipu

St Leonards Bay, Takapuna

St Leonards is one of the best-known nudist beaches in Auckland, which you’ll find halfway between Takapuna and Devonport on the North Shore. The small, rocky beach has had a few issues so there are council rules around its use you have to stay at least 50m from the access steps and can’t walk in front of passers-by. St Leonards Rd, Takapuna

Ladies Bay, St Heliers

Another long-standing Auckland nudie beach, Ladies Bay is at the end of St Heliers Bay below the cliffs on Tamaki Dr. One thing that might put prospective bathers off is the council-built viewing platform that’s been built over the beach, but if that doesn’t worry you, go for gold. Park on Cliff Rd, then walk back to the cliff-path and head down to the beach. 70 Cliff Rd, St Heliers

Little Palm Beach, Waiheke Island

This popular nude beach on the northern side of Waiheke is the best known clothing-optional spot on the island, but it’s not the only one. You’ll find it at the western end of Palm Beach, separated from the main beach by a small rocky outcrop. Access from Palm Rd, Waiheke Island

Pohutukawa Bay, Long Bay

Getting to this North Shore bay, at the northern end of Long Bay Reserve, takes some effort you either have to walk 20 minutes over the hill (via a marked pathway) or at low tide, walk around the rocks from Long Bay Beach. There’s plenty of shade for your bits from the many pohutukawa trees on the bay, and if you do tackle the low tide walk, watch out for debris falling from the cliff face. Access from Hunterville Rd, Long Bay

Katikati Naturist Park, Katikati

The Mural Town of New Zealand, half an hour north of Tauranga, is a mecca for naturists, with a dedicated campground beside the river offering facilities for caravans and campervans, chalets and cabins, and tent sites. It also has a swimming pool, spas and a sauna and plenty of games. 149 Wharawhara Rd, Katikati

Peka Peka Beach, Kapiti

If you can imagine going sans clothes at the beach in the southern areas of the North Island, you could try the aptly named Peka Peka Beach on the Kapiti Coast a few minutes out of Waikanae. Access from the end of Te Hapua Rd, Waikanae

Breaker Bay, Wellington

Another option, possibly even less appealing, is Breaker Bay near Seatoun right at the bottom of the Miramar Peninsula, though it is reportedly sheltered from the prevailing north-westerly wind. This beach is shared by families too, so be respectful and stick to the naturist area. Access from Pass of Branda, Seatoun

Onetangi Beach, Waiheke Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

This three-mile-long beach on Waiheke Island is stunning. Make your way to the western end which is clothing optional and enjoy the tranquil shallow waters and fine-grained sand. Even in the height of summe, the place is bare of people. The Strand, Waiheke Island

KareKare Beach, West Coast