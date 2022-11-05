These Skincare Products Are Giving Us Watermelon Vibes

Summertime and watermelon are practically synonymous, so we’re leaning into both with skin-quenching ingredients and lots of devil-may-care pink. Here, restore skin with these hardworking hydrators and brightening serums.

If your primary goal is to reverse sun damage, consider a brightening serum like this newbie from Glow Recipe which is said to halt dark spots in their tracks. It does so with a cocktail of five forms of encapsulated vitamin C, guava extract and seed oil, along with tranexamic and ferulic acids for a glowing, even-toned complexion.

We’re huge fans of switching out your regular moisturiser for a gel-based formula during the balmy months, and this one from French skincare maker Caudalie drenches skin in much-need moisture offering instant relief from dryness on all skin types.

Make your nightly skincare routine a self-care moment with this rose quartz roller, which helps with product absorption, promotes lymphatic drainage, tones facial muscles, boosts circulation and soothes tired or sun-warmed skin.

The storied benefits of retinol are many so it’s easy to see why Drunk Elephant decided to use a 0.5 per cent concentration of the good stuff in its new facial oil. Alongside virgin marula oil and ceramides, pure vegan retinol helps address uneven skin tone and texture, and rebalance skin that’s been exposed to UV rays and pollution.

Shiseido’s newest innovation takes a two-fold approach to restoring hydration to the skin purified hyaluronic acid supports water retention from the outside, and Panax ginseng root extract strengthens blood vessel walls to promote boosted hydration from the inside.

New from Australian beauty brand Kora Organics is this pink-hued eye cream, which heralds kangaroo paw flower, kakadu plum, cloudberry, red ginseng and quinoa to moisturise and soothe delicate under-eyes while smoothing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.