Sure, a little bit of choccie every day for 25 days is a nice treat, but what about a bath bomb, perfume, serum or scented candle instead?

It’s that time of the year when advent calendar doors are opening and the countdown to Christmas is properly on. So if you’re looking to spoil someone early this year, or you’re in the mood to treat yourself in the leadup to the 25th, these luxurious beauty advent calendars are sure to foster some festive cheer.

Glasshouse’s iconic advent calendar offers 24 mini versions of gorgeously scented products across the entire fragrance family. It’s the perfect treat for any fragrance fanatic, or a delightful way to discover a new favourite scent for yourself.

Lush fans will love this extra-festive set of handmade products featuring everything from shower gels, scrubs and soaps, to body lotions, lips balms, bath bombs and bubble bars. The artwork for the packaging was created by ARTHOUSE Unlimited, a charity presenting artistic talents of adults living with complex neuro-diverse and physical support needs.

The absolute crème de la crème of advent calendars is back for another year. Jo Malone London's luxurious Christmas delight sells out every year and is filled with 25 days of scented treats including miniature home fragrances and colognes, seasonal adornments for your tree and a couple of full-sized surprises too.

Ten full-sized Drunk Elephant skincare essentials and seven sample-sized goodies are all housed in a limited edition insulated cooler, making this the ideal accessory for all your summer adventures. If you’re already a Drunk Elephant fan but looking to try something new, don’t let this opportunity pass you by.

This jam-packed offering of face and body products features goodies from iconic brands including Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, Bobbi Brown and Olaplex, with 29 products in total, along with a branded tote bag. For the first 24 days you’ll find a single product behind each door, and as a special Christmas treat you’ll open a makeup bag filled with five beauty treats on day 25.

This 12-days-til-Christmas calendar includes several full-sized products from Adore Beauty’s most coveted skin, hair, makeup and fragrance brands (think Laneige, YSL, Virtue and Juliette Has a Gun), along with a few handy minis thrown in for good measure.







