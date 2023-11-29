Handlebar, Pencil, Horseshoe: What Your Moustache Says About You

One grooming expert unpacks the rugged masculinity and playful irony of the ‘stache.

Moustaches are having a renaissance of late. And no, not just because it’s Movember.

While the men’s health month certainly places bro-merangs in the spotlight, stache style is experiencing a return to favour, largely thanks to the uptick of Gen Z’ers trying them on for size.

Throughout history, few pop culture figures have sported as impressive furry lip warmers as Tom Selleck, Freddie Mercury and Prince, but these days the facial hair style has become a hallmark of the man whose approach to grooming goes beyond a supermarket razor and a can of shaving cream.

More recently, the likes of Miles Teller, Justin Bieber and Jacob Elordi have been spotted donning a moustache on the red carpet or on social media, further helping to catapult the style’s popularity.

Caterpillar cool has since been translated for the everyday man — adopting the same level of identity as a perennial favourite haircut or a signature scent.

According to Triumph & Disaster’s Connor Hill, a man’s moustache speaks volumes about his personality.

In the wake of Inked at QT, a series of charitable events held at QT Hotels in Wellington, Auckland and Queenstown earlier this month in partnership with celebrity tattoo artist Lauren Winzer and featuring mo’ grooming stations by Triumph & Disaster, beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti spoke with Connor about the different moustache styles and how best to wear them.

A guest gets a little spruce up at Inked at QT courtesy of the Triumph & Disaster team. Photo / Supplied

What does a man's moustache say about his personality?

At Triumph & Disaster, we believe that a man’s moustache is not just facial hair; it’s a statement of personality and style. Your moustache can say a lot about who you are, your confidence, and your willingness to embrace tradition or stand out from the crowd.

How many different moustache styles are there? What are the hallmarks of each?

There are numerous moustache styles, each with its own unique personality. Let’s take you through some of the classic styles:

Tom Selleck sports a classic moustache on set for the 1980s classic series, Magnum P.I. Photo / Supplied

The Classic Moustache: A timeless, medium-length moustache that exudes sophistication and elegance.

Henry Cavill's chevron moustache balances the proportions of his square jaw. Photo / Supplied

The Chevron Moustache: A thick, bushy moustache that signifies strength and determination.

Ranveer Singh's handlebar moustache is groomed to perfection, curling slightly at the ends. Photo / Supplied

The Handlebar Moustache: This iconic style curls at the ends, showcasing a playful and adventurous spirit.

Sam Elliott is seldom seen without his signature walrus moustache. Photo / Supplied

The Walrus Moustache: A large, drooping moustache that exudes a sense of wisdom and experience.

A pencil-thin moustache, seen here on Jonathan Rhys Meyers, is an excellent way to try on a 'stache for size. Photo / Supplied

The Pencil Moustache: A thin, neat moustache that carries an air of refinement and attention to detail.

Paul Rudd once gave the horseshoe moustache a try. Photo / Supplied

The Horseshoe Moustache: A style that resembles an upside-down U, often associated with toughness and ruggedness.

In your opinion, which notable celebrities/characters in the entertainment sector have the best moustaches and why?

Sam Elliott for keeping it cool and classic, Prince for his style, Hulk Hogan for his commitment and for owning it and a special mention to Merv Hughes, former Australian cricketer, for the untidiest.

What’s the best way to go about trimming your moustache? Are there any particular tools or products you need to get a slick result?

To keep your moustache looking slick and well-groomed, you’ll need some essential tools and products. Start with a good quality trimmer, small scissors for precision, and a fine-toothed comb to maintain the shape. The Triumph & Disaster Old Fashioned Shave Cream can help you maintain a close shave along the edges. While good quality, all-natural moustache balm will keep it conditioned and in place — we recommend the Triumph & Disaster Doctor Beard Balm.

What advice would you give someone who’s never had a moustache before but wants to grow one?

For those who have never grown a moustache before, our advice is to be patient and embrace the journey. It doesn’t happen overnight, but consistent grooming and care are key. Your local barber will know your hair best, next time ask for a little guidance. If you’re in Auckland, visit our flagship on Ponsonby Road, where our staff can talk through the best combinations for your skin and mo.

