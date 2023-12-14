A full-coverage concealer to hide the hangover, French skincare to try and an XXL candle.

Beauty deliveries certainly slowed all the way down this week, a sure sign that PRs are wrapping up and clocking off for the year (and rightfully so).

For the final instalment of Everything That Passed Over Our Best Editor’s Desk This Week, we cover the best new skincare, makeup, home fragrance and gifting options to spoil yourself or your loved ones this holiday season.

I’m a long-time lover of Tatcha (I’ve recommended its Water Cream to so many people I should be on commission) so imagine my delight when a wooden box with the latest drop from this iconic J-beauty brand landed on my doorstep. Inside, I found its serum-moisturiser hybrid, which soothes and calms irritated skin thanks to its blend of Japanese indigo extract, ceramides and mondo grass root to replenish lipids and support a healthy, fortified skin barrier. I’m obsessed with overnight masks and cosseting night creams, so can see this skin treatment slotting seamlessly into my nightly skincare routine.

Is it just me or is everyone launching new concealers this month? Revlon is the latest brand to reveal its new full-coverage concealer, said to offer 24 hours of flexible wear (by that I’m interpreting to mean crease-free wear). There’s nothing that irks me more than concealer that settles into the fine lines around my eyes, so I was excited to put this one to the test. It contains a hydrating blend of hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to condition delicate under-eye skin, which puts it in good stead not to be overly drying or cakey. It’s also waterproof and transfer-resistant (read: tricky to remove) so makes for a great summertime option when faced with humidity, sweat and salt.

A lazy girl’s dream, these dual-sided facial pads from Cosmedix are soaked in a blend of phytic, lactic, gluconic and kojic acid, alongside niacinamide and carica papaya fruit extract to gently exfoliate skin without leaving it feeling stripped or dry. On the textured side of the pad, the resurfacing acids get to work to remove impurities, congestion and dead skin cells to reveal smoother-looking skin, whilst on the reverse (the smooth side), the moisturising agents boost the skin’s lipid levels and prepare skin for the serums and moisturisers to follow. The pot contains 25 pads, so if you plan on using these a one to two times per week, it should last you a few months.

I have two bottles of Caroline Lorinet’s Pure Vanilla Hand Sanitiser kicking around in my hand bag and glovebox, so naturally my interest was piqued when the news broke that the brand was launching a tight edit of three skincare products into Smith & Caughey’s. The standout? A hydrating lotion which looks to combination of plant-based oils and fruit extracts to gently cleanse skin while natural AHAs lightly exfoliate its surface, leaving skin soft, smooth and radiant.

An excellent last-minute gift for the hard-to-buy-for friend, relative or spouse (check out our other picks here), Aesop’s hand, skin and body care kits contain an impressive selection of the brand’s best-selling scents. In Majestic Melodies, find four products to cleanse, nourish and scent hands and body, including the Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash, Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser, and Rejuvenate Intensive Body Balm.

I’m very glad to not have the pressure of hosting Christmas this year, but if I did, at least my Christmas table would look extra festive with Glasshouse Fragrances’ supersized candle plonked in the middle of it. The Australian home fragrance brand has rolled out its cult-favourite intense scent in a 760g-size, three-wicked candle which promises a far-reaching fragrance throw suited to a lounge or living area.

