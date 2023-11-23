Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s new foundation, plus what’s happening at Mecca this weekend.

While this week was pretty low and slow compared to the hectic beauty launch schedule of last week, there was no shortage of beauty newness to capture my attention from the confines of my office.

Today marks Black Friday, and while a number of beauty and wellness brands are discounting heavily in a bid to boost sales this side of Christmas, a handful of others are taking a more mindful approach to sales weekend.

One such brand is Mecca, which is hosting its Feel Good Weekend both in-store and online - read all about what to expect from the festivities below.

From a supermodel-approved skin-smoothing foundation, to a newly launched concealer that’s threatened to take the top spot in my makeup rotation, read on for my picks of new products that landed on my desk this week.

Rose Inc Softlight Skin-Smoothing Liquid Foundation, $98

I was lucky enough to interview Rosie-Huntington Whiteley when her skincare-cum-makeup brand first launched back in 2021. At the time, she acknowledged the absence of a foundation citing the Rose Inc concealer being all that was needed to create a glowing, natural-looking makeup look (easy for her to say, I guess).

Well, she’s gone back on her word and I’m very glad she did — with the unveiling of the new Rose Inc Softlight Skin-Smoothing Liquid Foundation. It couples a non-comedogenic formula with medium, buildable coverage which glides on smoothly whether applied with fingers or the brand’s own Number 3 Foundation Brush. Like other makeup options in the range, the Softlight Skin-Smoothing Liquid Foundation is brimming with skin-loving ingredients, including an adaptive skin-balancing complex to control oil, reduce redness, brighten and minimise the appearance of pores. Big yes.

Available in 31 shades from Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz

Beetl Baby Balm, $40

I know, I know, I featured a baby care product in last week’s story too — but I’ve been trialling this newbie from Beetl on my youngest for a week now and so far, I’m very impressed. My 1-year-old is prone to terrible nappy rash, so we’re pretty familiar with all of the creams (medicated or otherwise) said to help the redness and irritation associated with it.

Think of Beetl Baby Balm as nature’s answer to Sudocrem (a medicated ointment that contains a 15 per cent concentration of zinc oxide). While this version also contains zinc oxide, it’s cocktailed with nature’s superhero soothers — chamomile, calendula and sweet almond oil. It’s similar in texture to Sudocrem, too, it’s slightly tacky to apply, spreads well and leaves a rich film over skin.

So if you’re looking for a gentle, natural, New Zealand-made alternative that you can feel good about smoothing on to bub’s delicate skin, this is it.

Available from selected independent retailers or online at Beetl.co.nz

Jane Iredale PureMatch Liquid Concealer, $59

I’ve spent a small fortune on Tarte Shape Tape Concealer over the years, and while I’ve tried my fair share of other options to disguise my sins, nothing comes remotely close.

However, Jane Iredale's new concealer is threatening to knock Shape Tape off its perch. The new PureMatch Liquid Concealer boasts the same creamy texture and medium, buildable coverage before drying down with a soft matte finish.

I opted for the lightest shade, 1W, to use as my under-eye concealer, but was also kindly sent a darker shade to spot conceal imperfections and blend seamlessly with my base makeup. I set it with the Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder, which aided its longevity and crease resistance.

Available in 16 shades from selected day spas, skin clinics or online at Janeiredale.co.nz

Inxhale Alert Olfactory Inhaler, $95

Formed on the basis of olfactory wellness, or the way in which aromas enhance human experiences, comes Inxhale Olfactory Inhalers.

Developed in collaboration with Apaul, a Thai innovation company that developed its award-winning inhalers in 2021, each Inxhale inhaler looks to 100 per cent naturally derived aroma compounds to either calm the nervous system or boost alertness.

I tried Alert, which is said to help support mood, alertness, mental focus and memory with its blend of peppermint oil, menthol, black pepper and more. As someone who grew up using Vicks inhalers during bouts of sickness, the concept felt familiar but the experience was wildly different — the inhaler itself is crafted from sustainably sourced rubberwood and recycled plastic, while the large inhalation hole meant I didn’t have to hold either nostril to breathe in and could sniff from a few millimetres away.

Available from Inxhaleworld.com

Celebrate Mecca’s Feel Good Weekend

In stark contrast to the mass discounts of Black Friday comes Mecca’s Feel Good Weekend — a time in which to experience a little self-love and be spoiled with surprises. Kicking off from today (November 24) until November 26, head in-store to your local Mecca for your chance to win a golden ticket with any purchase.

Lucky golden ticket recipients could head home with a Mecca Services voucher, a Mecca masterclass for you and 12 friends, a Mecca gift card, access to Beauty Loop Level 4 benefits for a year, or a deluxe sample. Plus, enjoy complimentary refreshments from selected stores.

The celebrations continue online until November 28 — all online purchases have the chance to win a gift card, while a spending $75 or more will ensure an extra special Beauty Loops Loves box is sent your way.

In a bid to do good, Mecca has pledged to donate $300,000 of profits made during Feel Good Weekend to M-POWER, the brand’s social change movement that aims to advance gender equality. Read more about the M-POWER organisation here.

