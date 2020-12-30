Location: Taiharuru, Whangārei Price: $1250 per night, minimum stay two nights Visit: Araroa.nz

This architecturally stunning hideaway sits on a secluded 8ha at Whangārei Heads. You’ll feel immersed in nature while enjoying luxurious comfort, with floor-to-ceiling glass walls showcasing 180-degree ocean views out over this private peninsula.

The Glasshouse is a majestic one-bedroom retreat, snuggled in among ancient pōhutukawa trees on the Kauri Mountain Point Estate. It’s a remote escape, but without the hard work of needing to hike through a bush to get there, as you can drive straight up to this little slice of luxurious paradise, or land at the helicopter pad.

No expense has been spared and the property is completely sheltered and hidden from the rest of the world. With a private beach, you’ll feel like you have an exclusive island to yourself, with only birdsong and the sounds of the ocean to distract you.

There are views of nature from every angle, even in the bathroom. Technically it is an "outhouse" a few steps away from the main house, but it’s as fancy as they come with a floor-to-ceiling glass wall offering views of the ocean through the bush.

There’s a large deck, which provides the perfect spot for morning yoga or reading a book, but a favourite spot for many guests is the rockpool, which is filled with saltwater reticulated via solar energy. Once you’ve had a soak in the pool, rinse off in the freshwater shower before heading to a sun lounger to take in the views for the rest of the afternoon.

If it cools down at night once the summer sun has dropped below the horizon, an outdoor fireplace provides the perfect spot to unwind outdoors.