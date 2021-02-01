Location: Mangonui, Far NorthPrice: From $250 per night, minimum two nights Visit: Canopycamping.co.nz/green-rabbitFor a cosy cabin stay with lots of personality, The Green Rabbit just outside of Mangonui offers a nurturing escape from the world.

This cute pitched-roof sanctuary with a beautiful timber interior sits on the edge of Northlanding Olive Grove in the Far North, on the banks of the Oruaiti River.

Relax amongst the olive groves at The Green Rabbit. Photo / Supplied

The olive grove has more than 500 trees, which are harvested to produce the Shaken Down olive oil.

It takes about four hours to drive there from Auckland, and is about a five-minute drive from Mangonui.

Entry to the property is via a keycode at the gate, so you can be assured you’re in a private, tucked-away location.

You’ll feel a million miles away, relaxing with a book in the little bed nook while gazing out through the large window to the olive trees, or watching the sun go down while lying in the hammock outside.

A stand-alone tub is great for al fresco bathing. Photo / Supplied

An outdoor bath is the perfect place for stargazing on a clear night.

The cabin is fully self-contained but the hosts can provide you with a homemade pancake breakfast kit if you choose. There’s a small fridge, a two-burner cooktop and a barbecue outside.

Basic cooking supplies including coconut oil, salt, pepper, tea and coffee are provided. The cabin is powered by an off-grid solar system.

There isn’t any WiFi to allow you to disconnect, although there is some mobile reception, albeit a bit patchy. The bathroom has a shower, hand basin and a composting toilet.

Gaze out of a large window to the olive groves and countryside beyond. Photo / Supplied

Set the mood for your stay with the selection of vinyl records available to peruse and play, and lounge on the private deck outside or while having a wine as you soak in the outdoor bath.

If you have a kayak or paddle board, bring it along for a paddle down the river, or head to the nearby Cooper’s Beach for a swim.