Florist Georgie Malyon prefers her flowers classic and romantic, with a twist. Leanne Moore visits her abundantly beautiful Ponsonby store and uncovers a multitude of talents.

Georgie Malyon worships at the altar of flowers. Literally. A salvaged altar carved from timber is among a collection of vintage pieces that adorn her flower-filled Auckland store, Greenpoint. The altar is aged and worn, yet enticing and beautiful. This classic piece is, in a way, a physical representation of Georgie’s unique approach to her work as a florist, artist and stylist. On the day Viva visits, beautiful blooms are entwined around the ageing timber and two large-scale bouquets of funeral flowers lie at its base, awaiting delivery.

“I love flowers, I’ll never tire of them,” she says. “My work is a combination of dark and light, modern and romantic. I’m always on the lookout for new, adventurous ways to work with flora and make beautiful things.”

Georgie has spent more than 15 years developing and refining her craft, six years from a store in the heart of Grey Lynn, before moving earlier this year to a prime location on Ponsonby Rd, opposite Western Park. Following her instincts, Greenpoint has evolved to include other creative endeavours, all involving flowers.

“Over the years I have made a series of art prints, experimenting with paint and dry ice, and fire and water to create some dream-like floral imagery.”

Georgie has a sensibility that makes every space she inhabits her very own. Her style is both timeless and of the moment. Everything about the workspace she has created conveys her confident aesthetic. Her distinct visual narrative is informed by the past and skilfully blends the old with the new.

Georgie describes her Ponsonby Rd studio and shop as a sensory overload in the best way. Photo / Babiche Martens

What made you take the leap and launch Greenpoint?

An opportunity came along that I could not say no to; it had to be done. It was an affordable spot located in Grey Lynn village and I didn’t want to look back and regret not trying. This stepping stone enabled me to establish my own business making things that I want to see in the world.

Describe the look and feel of your store.

Divine floral intervention, a place of worship at the altar of flowers, a step back in time to simple pleasures of abundance and beauty. The curious will walk in and hopefully be delighted. I wanted to create a luxe flower shop filled with treasures and texture in every corner, so that people could experience being immersed in blooms – a sensory overload in the best way. I want people to be inspired and feel a lift in energy when they walk into my shop. I’m dealing and trading in a love language for some, so it needs to represent that.

What makes your offering a bit different?

My style is classic and romantic – with a twist. I’m mindful to practise design using balance and harmony in colour. All my floral creations are either wrapped in black chiffon with a lush black velvet bow or simple brown paper and a fine pink velvet bow, and the finishing touch – a beautifully handwritten card.

What’s been the biggest challenge in running a small business?

Finding a work-life balance. I’ve dedicated so much of my life to this craft, it’s super addictive. It seems there are never enough hours in the day. The hours in this industry are long, with 5am starts for the market and then the daily work that goes into creating and maintaining a beautiful shop. It is a labour of love. That, coupled with competing with the age of online and instant gratification, makes me wonder about the value of having bricks and mortar and my slower and steadier approach to business. Then I remind myself, I’m not looking to turn out hundreds of flower arrangements a day; my business is based on customised beauty and connection. I have so many amazing conversations and connections in a day. It’s such an honour when people share their stories and personal lives with you. I believe there is real value in the person-to-person approach and sadly we have lost so much of that in the past few years. Creating a business that is centred around love, care and community is important to me.

"I’m at my happiest when I’m in my shop creating and being true to myself and my craft," says florist Georgie Malyon. Photo / Babiche Martens

Any setbacks you learned from?

Yes. There is no rectilinear line to successfully growing a business, particularly in the past three or four years. In this industry, you need to have a little bit of business acumen to survive and grow. I don’t have a lot but enough to keep growing. Communication is key, never thinking you know it all and always being open to learning more.

Did you ever consider giving up?

Yes, there have been moments, especially when I've had to miss social and family events to meet my business responsibilities and goals. If I decide to go in a different direction in future, I would never see it as giving up, I would consider it a redirection of creativity. My business is my lifelong creative art project. I have the drive and energy and the unwavering need to make things of beauty to share with others. This is a non-stop goal for me.

What advice would you give other creatives wanting to set up a business?

Don’t get too caught up on how it looks in the beginning. You may not have the budget for the dream set-up – just get started. Don’t compare, but do ask questions, ask for help, find people who have been there and have the T-shirt. Talk to those already in the business you want to be in. Budget! Don’t live outside your means, be humble and smart. If you provide great service and your product is beautiful, your business will grow. Also, as an artist, don’t undervalue your art, otherwise you’re doing a disservice to others coming through. That’s so important. Collaborate, this is a time for play, but it must be of equal value to all involved. Be true to yourself and your business and what you want to provide. Don’t follow trends; they come and go. Create and build your own brand. I’m at my happiest when I’m in my shop creating and being true to myself and my craft.

Is there anything you’re dreaming and scheming about?

Recently I worked with Creature Post to create a flower and light collaboration. This has motivated me to do more customised art installations. I want to create video flower art to get more movement and sculptural longevity in my creations and my art practice. My drive to make art is so strong, it really is where I see my future. But right now, I’m loving my new location, the discipline of running a flower shop and making it beautiful and inspiring.

Photo / Babiche Martens

What inspires you?

Nature always, but also the past, the future and the now. I’m always looking at vintage design, art, fashion and floristry for inspiration. I take snippets from all my years of working for some brilliant florists. The advice I have been given and skills I have been taught along the way continue to inspire me. Thinking about what I want to see in the future, daydreaming of all the potential projects I can create. And then just working with all the beautiful local and imported products available to us now.

How do you define success?

Success is independence and feeling grateful daily. Success is having beautiful friends and family.

What self-care strategies do you have?

Alone time, simple pleasures like getting out into the fresh air, walking my dog at the beach. Roky, my little griffon, is so sweet and makes me laugh and smile. For me, rest is having quiet time – but I’m an active relaxer so I paint. It’s a way of zoning out, giving me time to not think too hard about anything.

A beautiful Greenpoint bouquet. Photo / Babiche Martens

