As one of thousands of Northlanders looking for work, Sam Matangi is urging the Government to provide more targeted help in the Budget towards job creation.

The 42-year-old has been volunteering at Open Arms in Whangārei since March this year after failing to land a job as a baker or general labourer for nearly 12 months.

He's thinking of leaving the region in search of work in bigger centres like Auckland and Christchurch.

Matangi worked as a baker in Australia for 16 years before returning to Northland, where he secured similar work after being on an unemployment benefit for seven months in 2017.

But he resigned after his employer decided to cut his hours when he fell sick about an year ago and he said it had been tough since.

"I've since been applying for jobs ... any jobs but I feel there's a combination of a lack of jobs and me not meeting the criteria," Matangi said.

"I feel the Government should set aside money in this Budget towards more job opportunities for regions like Northland to be honest. More development and bringing

more businesses up here to create more jobs would also be good."

Matangi is among 50 people in Whangārei who have been put up in temporary accommodation by the Government working together with others such as 155 Community House, Kāing Pumanawa, Ngati Hine Health Trust, and Kahui Tu Kaha.