A journey of national significance showcasing the Pacific, Māori and European voyaging that brought us together will unfold from 7.30am tomorrow (Friday, October 18), as the Tuia 250 Flotilla enters one of four original landing sites for Cook's Endeavour at Te Whanganui o Hei (Mercury Bay).

The flotilla is made up of six vessels that will approach Mercury Bay in formation, with the HMB Endeavour replica and Fa'afaite Va'a peeling off and heading to Purangi/Cooks Beach. Here they will hold position for an hour during the Cooks Beach, "Beach Call".

The public are welcome to come down to the beach at the Central Reserve to watch the Endeavour and Fa'afaite Va'a sail past.

The balance of the flotilla will sweep along Mercury Bay and head to the north end of Wharekaho (Simpsons Beach), to begin anchoring. Crews from the vessels will assemble on the foreshore.

At 11.30am the manuhiri (voyagers, community members, dignitaries, visitors to the area), will gather at the north end of the beach and begin a 1.2km hīkoi. The public are welcome to join the hīkoi, however, participation in the official pōwhiri is restricted to guests who have registered prior to this sold out event.

The HMB Endeavour anchors in Mercury Bay during a visit to Whitianga in September. Photo / Stephan Bosman

In the afternoon, hāngī will be served followed by entertainment including kapa haka performances.

Te pōwhiri is to acknowledge and commemorate the first amicable encounter between local iwi Ngāti Hei and James Cook and the Endeavour crew 250 years ago in Mercury Bay on the Coromandel. The pōwhiri, a central part of Māori protocol, is a ceremony of welcome involving speeches, dancing, singing and hongi.

Go Kiwi Shuttles will be providing extra services for te pōwhiri - Tuia 250 commemorations from Kuaotunu to Whitianga via Wharekaho and from Whitianga to Wharekaho. This service, on Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19, is free of charge: 7.30am, 8.30am, 11am, 12pm: Kuaotunu to Whitianga via Wharekaho

11.30am, 2.30pm, 4.30pm, 5.30pm: Whitianga to Kuaotunu via Wharekaho

The pick up drop off point at Wharekaho will be at the Simpsons Campground.

Highlight events

On Saturday, October 19 the spotlight will turn to the Tuia Stage, located at Whakau Reserve (Taylor's Mistake) in Whitianga. This is an epic 12-hour, free cultural showcase featuring the very best that the Coromandel has to offer in local talent - musicians, poets, composers and performers.

12 Coromandel Weavers Collective will also feature their contemporary installation - Star Waka - and demonstrate their talents next to the Tuia stage. This project acknowledges the past, present and future voyaging to and from Aotearoa in all directions, with the stars reflecting navigation patterns over time and space.

Three exhibitions are being presented by newly-formed art group NgĀrti in the pop up gallery space ArtStation, formerly the Whitianga Fire Station on Monk St.

Open October 15-28, from 10am-6pm, the gallery will feature the debut exhibition of Wharekaho artist Peter Matai Johnston (Ngati Hei), a touring exhibition curated by Tairāwhiti Museum, Gisborne, and a collaborative exhibition with over 20 local artists including Michael Smither.

Entry to ArtStation will be from Whakau Reserve (Taylors Mistake) and will be open during the Tuia 250 Stage event on Saturday 19 October.

Cooks Beach Cairn

View the memorial stone cairn, which marks Cook's arrival to Mercury Bay, at Purangi Reserve in Cooks Beach where a path and boardwalk, heritage signage and viewing platform looks out to a buoy that marks where the Endeavour was moored 250 years ago, this year. The surrounding area is being planted with coastal natives.

The return of the cairn to Cooks Beach is being celebrated on Sunday, October 20 at 11am at the Purangi Reserve. The cairn is an important asset for the community and anyone from the public can attend.