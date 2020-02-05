

The sun rose slowly as dozens of people took their place on Hopukiore, Mt Drury.

The Ovation of the Seas cruise ship could be seen sailing past in the distance.

The band prepared their instruments, while people arrived in dribs and drabs, wiping their eyes and sipping coffee to wake up. Others went about their morning exercise routines.

Hundreds of people, young and old, gathered on the grassy hills of Hopukiore, Mt Drury, for the dawn service to commemorate Waitangi Day.

Today marks 180 years since the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi - the Treaty of Waitangi - on February 6, 1840.

Ngai Te Rangi Iwi chairman Charlie Tawhiao. Photo / Andrew Warner

Following an opening karakia, Ngai Te Rangi iwi chairman Charlie Tawhiao was the first to speak.

"I come here every year because I am heartened by the turnout I see ... Thank you for coming out as this time of the day because you believe in a unified New Zealand," he said.

"This is New Zealand here."

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell said he believed the Treaty had immense importance as Aotearoa's founding document.

"It is important that it should be a living document ...."

Powell said it was vital that every decision the council made required input from iwi and cited fixing the Mauao base track as an example.

Without working together with local iwi leaders the track would not have been fixed and opened for the summer period, he said.

"It is my job to foster those relationships and I am totally committed to that process."

Western Bay mayor Garry Webber. Photo / Andrew Warner

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber said the Treaty was a unique statement of human rights and represented the founding document of the nation.

Webber said while the Treaty was signed in 1840 and must be read to that context, it must also be recognised that the world is a very different place in 2020.

"We cannot rewrite history. However, we are really fortunate that our current Government has taken the bold step of making New Zealand history compulsory as part of the basic curriculum in schools.

"So at least future generations will know the true history of our nation."

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Māori constituency councillor, Matemoana McDonald. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Māori constituency councillor Matemoana McDonald said she believed New Zealand had taken a few steps back in how this day should be recognised and acknowledged.

"I feel we need to be brave when we sit around the decision-making table.

"That should be happening now, 180 years since the Treaty was signed or surely we are forgetting what the Treaty means."

She encouraged the council and city leaders to be brave and speak out against racism.

"There is no room for racism as we move forward ... Let us be brave and recognise the Treaty for what it is. Let us honour the Treaty."

Labour list MP Jan Tinetti. Photo / Andrew Warner

Labour list MP Jan Tinetti said the audience took her back to her time as principal of Merivale School.

"I worked with the most beautiful people who felt they had to leave their identity at the school gate.

"They felt that is what the education system dictated of them."

Tinetti said she believed her role was to nurture their identity by truly listening to their dreams and aspirations.

"We didn't need a new education system to do that. We just needed to be humble enough to become the biggest learners in our school.

"Why is that important? So every individual in this beautiful country of Aotearoa New Zealand has the support and opportunity to be the best they can be."

National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo / Andrew Warner

National Party leader Simon Bridges said to some people Waitangi Day meant a day off, but to others, it meant the settling of grievances and the relationship between the Crown, iwi and Māori.

"It means how we deal with each other as Māori and Pākeha," he said. "But I think it is broader than that. I think it is about coming together in how we resolve the issues in unity."

The crowd also heard from rangatahi, youth speakers, who spoke about why the Treaty was important to them before the invitation was extended to the public to speak.

St George's Anglican Parish of Gate Pā Reverend John Hebenton. Photo / Andrew Warner

​Reverend John Hebenton from St George's Anglican Parish of Gate Pā spoke about the importance of understanding the history of Waitangi Day.

"When you assume we have the same history that leads to all kinds of misunderstandings.

"We need to know we are one, but we are not the same. We see the world differently, but we also know the history differently."

The crowd was then invited to sing the national anthem before a performance from the Waiata International Group and kapa haka from the children of Te Kura o Matapihi.

The crowd was treated to a kapahaka performance from the children of Te Kura o Matapihi. Photo / Andrew Warner