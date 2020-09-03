Road closures start tonight on State Highway 29A between the Te Maunga and Baypark roundabouts.

These closures are required for preparatory works for the construction of a new temporary signalised intersection at Te Maunga, where State Highways 2 and 29A meet.

Closures are in place from 8pm tonight until 5am on Friday and again from 8pm to 5am from Sunday to Thursday next week.

Closures will only be in place at night.

Detours will be in place along Truman Lane, Mangatawa Link Rd and Sandhurst Drive/Mangatawa Interchange.

If you are travelling at these times please drive with caution through the work site, reduce your speed and follow directions provided by traffic management and signs.

Where possible, NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists to use alternative routes or plan travel around these road closures.

In the event of unsuitable weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work will be carried out on the next suitable nights.