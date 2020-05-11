As the Western Bay finalises a 50-year transport plan and bids for millions in government economic stimulus funding, hopes are high this Budget will bring big transport news for the sub-region.

On Friday, the Bay of Plenty Regional Transport Committee agreed to ask the government for $755 million in funding for transport projects.

The pitch came after central government made a call for "shovel ready" and "job-rich" proposals to help boost the New Zealand economy post-pandemic.

The projects included $96.6m for the Katikati bypass and money to start a ferry service for Tauranga and the Western Bay.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council Transport Committee chairman Lyall Thurston.

Looking ahead to this week's Budget 2020 announcements, committee chairman Lyall Thurston hoped there will be "a substantial focus on transport and transport-related issues".

He said funding the Bay's proposed projects would "stimulate work ... and create better opportunities for business and commerce to be developed".

A 50-year plan for transport in the sub-region - developed in a partnership between central and local government - is due to be finalised next month.

Urban Form and Transport Initiative director Robert Brodnax said while the plan was still being developed, the Government was aware of its priorities, so there may be associated investment in the Budget.

The Government's earlier decision to fund the Tauranga Northern Link was also linked to the initiative's work, he said.

Both lobby group Greater Tauranga and Glen Crowther, an environment and sustainability adviser to the committee, called for the Government to prioritise walking and cycling.

Greater Tauranga member Sue McArthur said the organisation hoped Budget 2020 would invest in lifting living standards using the wellbeing-based framework developed by Treasury.

Sue McArthur from transport group Greater Tauranga.

Regarding transport projects submitted by local government, she hoped the Government would focus on those that "enable a timely move to a zero-emissions future".

"Public transport, cycling and walking as well as safety on our roads need to be priorities.

"Transport emissions are a big problem in Tauranga and we need to ensure our investments in transport place the funding emphasis where it will bring about a rapid reduction in these emissions.

"We would certainly also welcome a comprehensive investigation into the feasibility of rail for both freight and passengers."

Crowther, also a representative for the Sustainable Business Network, wanted to see a big investment in safe cycling infrastructure in Tauranga.

Crowther said this government recently invested nearly $1 billion into the Northern Link and the previous government spent about $600m on the Eastern Link and Baypark to Bayfair projects.

"That's a lot of money, and if you add the second harbour bridge and other four-lane motorways, Tauranga has state highways coming out our ears. What we don't have is good multi-modal options.

"Fast-tracking cycleway investments will create lots of much-needed jobs over the next few years."

A revamped public transport system should follow to "fill those empty buses".

Road safety advocate and Western Bay of Plenty District councillor Margaret Murray-Benge, however, said funding was needed to improve the standard of the sub-region's state highways given their economic importance.

"We have two major highways - SH2 and SH29. The Port of Tauranga is dependent on both of them.

"In my opinion, we need to see safety improvements included along SH29. It's the heavy truck route to the port and people have got to be able to get safely on and off the road."