Work to reseal State Highway 2, between Moffat Rd and Parau Drive in Bethlehem, will start this weekend.

The roadworks will be completed overnight from May 2 to May 7, between 6pm and 6am.

One northbound lane will be closed to traffic, the other northbound lane will remain open and a 30km/h temporary speed limit will be in place, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says.

State Highway 2 resealing is starting this weekend. Photo / File

During the day all lanes will be open as usual and no work is planned for the southbound lanes.

Nearby surface treatment works on the highway, between the Wairoa River Bridge and Taniwha Place, had been due to take place overnight tonight but have been postponed.

Those works are now likely to take place early next week and may coincide with the Bethlehem resealing works.

In a press release this afternoon, Bay of Plenty system manager Rob Campbell said: "A range of new measures are in place to ensure this work can be done safety, to protect our people, the people in their bubbles, and road users".

He asked people to be patient and respectful to roadworkers and look out for their safety and wellbeing.

"These people are stepping out of their bubbles to do work that keeps us all safe."