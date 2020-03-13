A redesign of Tauranga's $120 million Bay Link project is possible after a surprise layer of pumice at the construction site prompted stability fears.

The discovery risks significantly pushing out its cost and completion date of the State Highway 2 development, also known as the Baypark to Bayfair (B2B) project.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency was expecting an update early this month on its investigation into potentially keeping the popular Bayfair pedestrian and cycling underpass at the Maunganui Rd site. However, transport agency portfolio manager Darryl Coalter told the Bay of Plenty Times the detailed analysis "has taken longer than anticipated due to some complex issues and risks that need to be resolved".

The Bay of Plenty Times obtained a transport agency email to a wider Bay Link Working Group, sent on March 6, which revealed an unknown pumice layer had been uncovered, "having wide implications on construction".

The email referred to the testing of ground conditions and densification improvements "to determine if the current ground improvement design would mitigate liquefaction during a seismic event".

The same material existed in the vicinity of the existing underpass and impacted an underpass solution, the email stated.

Soil samples were sent to the University of Auckland for specialist testing to determine whether it was safe enough for the B2B to continue in its current design. The samples are due back early next month.

"We are proceeding on the assumption that testing will confirm the current ground condition design is sufficient, however, a significant risk exists that we may need to redesign the bridge foundations, resulting in significantly more time and cost implications to the project," the email stated.

In response to further queries from the Bay of Plenty Times, project delivery senior manager Andrew Thackwray confirmed the unknown pumice layer had been found.

"At this stage, the transport agency is unable to predict the outcome of the tests and the potential impact to design, timeline and costs," Thackwray said.

The transport agency remained committed to providing the community with the outcome and next steps as soon as it could, he added.

The transport agency was originally asked for a copy of the email but declined to share it, citing that it could be taken out of context and was not intended for public consumption. It was sent to a recipient list of about 50 people.

Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell said he was interested in how the soil issue had not been picked up earlier in the project's construction.

"I'm a little surprised that pumice is an issue that hasn't been [picked up on] before," he said.

"We need to understand … I would have thought pumice had been there since the beginning and be there in the end."

Powell was once again "frustrated". The update was the latest in a series of unforeseen issues impacting major city projects.

This week, the Bay of Plenty Times revealed the much-anticipated $24m Harington St Transport Hub was built without the appropriate foundations . Construction on the project was stopped last year and it remains unknown if, or when, it will continue until a review into the issue is completed.

"We are faced with a lot of legacy issues. It's just a continuation of the city we are living in right now with a range of projects, to manage them as best we can."

Powell said it was important to work together as a unified voice and planned to discuss the B2B matter with Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber and Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder.

"We must make the right decisions. We can't let weeks turn into months and months turn into years."

Despite the issues surrounding the soil status, Bayfair Underpass Alliance chairman Philip Brown said he was optimistic at potentially keeping an underpass.

"Personally, I'm quite confident. I'm feeling positive because I know a lot of work is going into it at a high level. There's a lot of problems but they are all surmountable," he said.

"It's a question of getting stuck in."

It has been seven months since hundreds of concerned residents gathered on-site to protest the removal of the underpass and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford instructed the transport agency to consult with the community. The concerns were echoed by city leaders.

Since then, most of the transport agency's board, including its chairman, has been replaced. At the time, Twyford said: "We're getting the agency back on track after it was failing to regulate under the last government."

The underpass had been due to be demolished in September.

Tauranga MP and leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges said the B2B project was important for the city and would make a meaningful impact on congestion.

"Any technical issues should be worked through and sorted with urgency so locals can get the benefit of this as soon as possible," said Bridges, who was transport minister when work began on the project.