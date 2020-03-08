The much-anticipated Harington Street Transport Hub structure was built without the appropriate foundations, a review into its stalled construction has revealed.

The $24 million project is one of the city's largest and aims to provide 550 car parks and 250 bike parks in the heart of the CBD as part of its facilities.

Construction of the seven-storey building began in June 2018 but was halted in May 2019 after Tauranga City Council was notified of potential issues relating to the structure's seismic joints. Work was suspended in September and an engineering review began.

Today, the council confirmed the review had been finished. It found not only were there structural issues but foundation strengthening was needed.

Tauranga's Harington St Transport Hub, pictured from McLean St. Photo / File

The council's general manager of infrastructure Nic Johansson said detailed designs of potential foundation strengthening plans had been drafted and peer-reviewed by an independent chartered professional engineer. The designs were now going through the building consent process.

In a written response to Bay of Plenty Times, Johansson said there was still no idea at this stage of when the project was expected to be completed, or how much it would now cost.

"We're waiting on a peer review to be completed on the superstructure design needed to address the seismic issues identified last year. Once that is in hand, our expert advisors will provide costings for the foundation and superstructure changes required and a report will be prepared for the council to consider, by mid-year.

"That will determine the future of this project."

The peer review on the superstructure design is being done by an independent engineer.

Johansson confirmed the council had taken legal advice relating to the project's delay and would consider any potential action "if and when it is considered necessary and appropriate".

On Wednesday the 2020/21 budget for the completion of the Harington St car park increased from $5.9m to $10m. This reflected updated estimates for the practical cost of remediation.

A project advisory board consisting of council members, staff and external engineering experts was overseeing the review process and providing guidance on the design solutions expected to achieve the best possible outcomes for the community.