Traffic chaos at Kerikeri's bus stop, which critics say puts passengers and motorists in danger will be solved — by moving the bus stop out of town to Bay of Islands Airport.

The decision follows mounting concerns about congestion on Cobham Rd, where increasing numbers of coaches jostle for a single bus stop.

As a result, buses regularly double-park, forcing traffic onto the wrong side of the road. It also means some passengers have to disembark on the road instead of the footpath, and bus drivers can't use their ramps for disabled passengers because shop awnings stop them parking close

Related articles:

Op shop says bus chaos hurting income