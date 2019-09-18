The notion that young people, or for that matter, anyone, should be encouraged to vote is both idealistic and illogical.

It's based on some sort of moral panic – and the hope new voters will support the views and preferences of the promoters of this concept.

If a person has no interest in the management of their community and are happy with accepting the choice of others, leave them alone.

Forcing them to vote will inevitably result in poor choices based on the influence of their peer group rather than researched knowledge of the candidates.

Maurice O'Reilly
Tauranga

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tauranga CBD

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.