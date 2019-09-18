The notion that young people, or for that matter, anyone, should be encouraged to vote is both idealistic and illogical.

It's based on some sort of moral panic – and the hope new voters will support the views and preferences of the promoters of this concept.

If a person has no interest in the management of their community and are happy with accepting the choice of others, leave them alone.

Forcing them to vote will inevitably result in poor choices based on the influence of their peer group rather than researched knowledge of the candidates.



Maurice O'Reilly

Tauranga



Tauranga CBD

How do we revive CBD Tauranga?

I believe the council's focus should move away from fining or penalising the public to encouraging people to come back into the city.

Some of the public will have got used to shopping elsewhere, especially with all the disruptive renovation going on.

Why not consider doing what Hamilton CBD does - offer the public the first two hours of parking free?

It may not solve the problem completely, but it may be one of many ideas that may help to stimulate Tauranga CBD.



Jim Tabak

Mount Maunganui

