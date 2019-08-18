On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
As Tauranga's population continues to balloon, residents in Pyes Pa are bearing the brunt of increased busyness with more cars and pedestrians creating concerns for safety. As increased traffic accesses more roads, driveways and shops, those living in the area are calling for drivers to slow down. Reporter Kiri Gillespie visits Pyes Pa to ask locals why they are so concerned and what are they doing about it.
Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for slower speed limits in a busy part of Pyes Pa.
The petition will be presented to Tauranga City Council tomorrow by Pyes Paresidents concerned at the potential of serious crashes in their neighbourhood.
The petition calls for Pyes Pa Rd's existing 60km/h speed limit to be lowered and for a pedestrian crossing to be painted on the road outside the local shopping centre.
The stretch of Pyes Pa Rd has been identified by NZ Transport Agency's Mega Maps planning tool as needing to drop from 60km/h to 50km/h.
The Tauranga City Council calculated a road's risk rating from crash history, hazards and traffic volume to create a road safety score. From this, the council recommends an appropriate and safe speed.
Councillor Larry Baldock, who represents the Pyes Pa ward and is chairman of the urban form and transport development committee, said he fully supported the petition.
"The road now has such traffic volumes on it that it needs to be slowed down. There's a new development on Cheyne Rd which has houses coming out on to the main road. It's too residential now. Dropping to 50km/h would be ideal."
Baldock said the issue would likely be included in a council review of several streets in the district where residents have asked for lower speed limits. The future of a possible pedestrian crossing was expected to be addressed after this, he said.
The process of reviewing speed limits will involve public consultation.