As Tauranga's population continues to balloon, residents in Pyes Pa are bearing the brunt of increased busyness with more cars and pedestrians creating concerns for safety. As increased traffic accesses more roads, driveways and shops, those living in the area are calling for drivers to slow down. Reporter Kiri Gillespie visits Pyes Pa to ask locals why they are so concerned and what are they doing about it.

Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for slower speed limits in a busy part of Pyes Pa.

The petition will be presented to Tauranga City Council tomorrow by Pyes Pa residents concerned at the potential of serious crashes in their neighbourhood.

The petition calls for Pyes Pa Rd's existing 60km/h speed limit to be lowered and for a pedestrian crossing to be painted on the road outside the local shopping centre.

Pyes Pa resident Dan Radley said he supported lowering the speed limit to 50km/h.

"I'd be happy with that, it makes sense," he said.

"If it was a lower speed limit, pulling in and out of the shopping centre would be better, less dangerous and less risky."

The petition has already accrued more than 400 signatures from residents.

The stretch of Pyes Pa Rd of concern has accessways to several houses, Althorp Village, Kopu Drive and the Pyes Pa shopping centre which includes a doctor's, supermarket, gym and eateries.

Hundreds of people are calling for a slower speed limit for Pyes Pa Rd in the area of the Pyes Pa shopping centre. Photo / George Novak

David Altena said there were a lot of driveways in that area of Pyes Pa Rd.

"Now it's not the main thoroughfare, [the speed limit] perhaps should be lowered."

A Pyes Pa resident, who would not be named, said some cars came "flying around the corner".

"It's not Pyes Pa Rd, it's Pyes Pa Racetrack," he said.

"It's quite dangerous, walking across there."

The man said he was particularly concerned at the number of older residents entering and exiting the area.

"It's a wonder how no one has been killed."

Pyes Pa resident Gloria, who signed the petition but would only be known by her first name, said the area had become busy.

Councillor Larry Baldock, who represents the Pyes Pa ward, says he fully supports a petition calling for the lowering of the speed limit on Pyes Pa Rd. Photo / File

Gloria believed a lower speed limit would help.

"I know I'm very conscious of what the speed limit is and if it has been lowered," she said.

"It's not good crossing the road. It would be nice to have a crossing."

The stretch of Pyes Pa Rd has been identified by NZ Transport Agency's Mega Maps planning tool as needing to drop from 60km/h to 50km/h.

The Tauranga City Council calculated a road's risk rating from crash history, hazards and traffic volume to create a road safety score. From this, the council recommends an appropriate and safe speed.

Councillor Larry Baldock, who represents the Pyes Pa ward and is chairman of the urban form and transport development committee, said he fully supported the petition.

"The road now has such traffic volumes on it that it needs to be slowed down. There's a new development on Cheyne Rd which has houses coming out on to the main road. It's too residential now. Dropping to 50km/h would be ideal."

Baldock said the issue would likely be included in a council review of several streets in the district where residents have asked for lower speed limits. The future of a possible pedestrian crossing was expected to be addressed after this, he said.

The process of reviewing speed limits will involve public consultation.

