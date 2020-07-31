The membership of the tourism futures taskforce has now been confirmed, tourism minister Kelvin Davis announced at an event at Whakarewarewa today.

"The main purpose of the independent tourism futures taskforce is to lead the thinking on the future of tourism in New Zealand," Davis said.

Joining co-chairs Rotorua mayor Hon Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster are:

• Anna Pollock, founder of Conscious Travel

• Ngahiwi Tomoana, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated

• Nick Judd, former chief strategy, networks and alliance officer, Air New Zealand

• Sue Suckling, independent director and Strategy Consultant

• Takurua (Tak) Mutu, co-owner and director of MDA Group



They will advise The Government on what changes could be made to the tourism system, to ensure tourism "enriches" Aotearoa and the wellbeing of New Zealanders, Davis said in a media statement.

"Covid-19 is presenting us a unique opportunity to do this and to address the long-standing challenges present in some parts of the tourism sector.

"The tourism futures taskforce will be at the centre of the next chapter in tourism in New Zealand. I'm thrilled to see a strong and dedicated group of people who will be able to apply their leadership, skills and experience to building a tourism sector that delivers on its promises to Kiwis and visitors alike."

The tourism futures taskforce co-chairs were announced in June, and bring a deep understanding of the tourism sector to the group, the statement said.

Chadwick said it was the most visionary piece of work she had been involved in.

"I'm excited by the big thinking we've been asked to do, and the opportunity given to us to re-define the future of New Zealand tourism," she said.

Webster said he was looking forward to delivering on the mandate.

"I'm pleased the tourism recovery ministers have been open to the taskforce being bold in its actions and direction," he said.



Acting as a crucial sounding board for the taskforce is a 34 strong advisory group which has also now been confirmed, with representatives from a cross-section of New Zealand's public and private sectors.

The tourism futures taskforce will meet regularly and are expected to deliver draft recommendations to Cabinet in December 2020.