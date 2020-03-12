TODAY

• Owls Do Cry, 7.30pm, ONEONESIX, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Waiting for God, 7pm-10.30pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• Mojo Juju Zombie Voodoo Serpent Black Cat Blues A Billy, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• Waiting for God, 7pm-10.30pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• The Artisans Market, 9am-1.30pm, Reyburn House Art Gallery, Whangārei.

• Mangonui Waterfront Festival, noon, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Northland.

• The Great Whangaroa Kiwi Can Raft Race, 9.30am, Whangaroa Harbour Water Transport, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

• Mermaid Bait Album Release, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Lions Club of Ruawai Annual Auction, 9am, Kaipara Kumara, Ruawai, Kaipara.

• Roller Disco & Skate Workshop Games, 6pm, Parua Bay Community Centre, Whangārei Heads, Whangārei District.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am, The Mangawhai Tavern, Kaipara.

• Zumba Whangārei with Cecile, 9.30am, Just Thrive, Whangārei.

• Explore Your Family Roots, 9am, Kamo High School, Whangārei.

• Wellness Workshop, 9am, Kamo High School, Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• Tikipunga COMMUNITY Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Waiting for God, 1pm-4.30pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• Homecoming - NZ Tour, 4pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Chilltech Beach 2 Basin, 8am, Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Trek for Life Aotearoa/NZ, 1pm, Cape Reinga, Aupouri Peninsula, Far North.

• Reotahi Snorkel Days, 10am, Reotahi Bay Beach, Whangārei Heads, Whangārei District.

• Roller Derby: What's Your New Year's Resolution?, 4pm, Bay Sports Grounds Waipapa, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Mangawhai Beach & Country Market Event, 9am, Mangawhai Domain, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Hikurangi Auto Madness, 10am-2pm, Hikurangi Primary School Field.

COMING UP

• Making a Scene Drama & Speech Academy, Monday, March 16, 4pm, Whangārei Theatre Company, Whangārei.

• Qigong Class, Monday, March 16, 11.45am, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Tina Simply The Best, Monday, March 16, 8pm, Turner Centre, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Zumba with Cecile, Monday, March 16, 9am, Just Thrive, Whangārei.

• Tina Simply The Best, Tuesday, March 16, 8pm, Forum North, Whangārei.

• Te Reo Māori, Tuesday, March 16, 12.30pm, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Pilates Class, Tuesday, March 16, 4.15pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2020, Tuesday, March 16, 9am, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, Maungaturoto, Kaipara.

• Spanish Classes, Tuesday, March 17, 3.30pm, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Te Reo Cafe, Wednesday, March 18, 6pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Mid Week Market, Wednesday, March 18, noon, Cobham Oval, Whangārei.

• RBN: Karen Williams: Insights into the NZ Arable Industry, Wednesday, March 18, 5.30pm, Barge Showgrounds Events Centre, Whangārei.

• Race Relations Day, Wednesday, March 18, 5pm, Forum North, Whangārei.

• Yuan Qigong Classes, Wednesday, March 18, 6.15pm, The Studio, Whangārei.

• Toastmasters, Wednesday, March 18, 7pm, Maunu Masonic Village Hall, Whangārei.

• Leadership Communication Training, Wednesday, March 18, 9.30am, Colab, Whangārei.

• Relaxation & Mindfulness Session, Wednesday, March 18, 1pm, Mind Body and Salt, Whangārei.

• Over My Dead Body: Little Black B!tch, Thursday, March 19, 7.30pm, ONEONESIX Whangārei.

• Brain Awareness Month 2020: Whangārei, Thursday, March 19, 6,30pm, Forum North, Whangārei.

