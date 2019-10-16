The Whanganui Festival of Cultures culminates in a celebration of diversity at Majestic Square this Saturday. There will be a vast array of cultural performances and international food stalls. This is the ninth consecutive year of the festival and the line-up will include the phenomenal IPU New Zealand Kodama Japanese Drum Team joining a host of local performers for a day-long, family-friendly event. There are also international movie screenings and a tamariki kapa haka performance this week.

THURSDAY

River City Artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Tuna and Piharau

When: 5.30-6.30pm

Where: Davis Lecture Theatre, Watt St

Details: Whanganui Regional Museum spring lecture series. Lee Rauhina-August from Niwa outlines the issues facing New Zealand's culturally significant tuna (eel) and piharau (lamprey) species. Koha appreciated.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Pascal Plisson's film On the Way to School tells the stories of four children - Jackson, the Kenyan; Carlito, the Argentinian; Zahira, the Moroccan and Samuel, the Indian. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Stories are good for your health

When: 7.30pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

Details: Talk by award-winning author Sue Wootton. Tickets: $12 includes homemade cake and coffee. Call 06 349 0506 to book.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes with Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

The Jacquin Trio

When: 7.30pm

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate

Details: Clarinetist Jessie Grimes, violin and viola player Kay Stephen and pianist Charis Hanning will present the final concert of the 2019 celebrity subscription series. Pay at the door (no eftpos). Adults $35, seniors $32, subscribers $20, students $5.

.

.

FRIDAY

Tamariki Kapa Haka

When: 11am

Where: Majestic Square

Details: Upokongaro School will lead a group of Whanganui schools in a kapa haka showcase cultural event.

Stargazing

When: 7pm

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

The Mean Owls Home Turf

When: 9pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Local band The Mean Owls entertains. Free.

SATURDAY

Whanganui River Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Whanganui Festival of Cultures

When: From 10am

Where: Majestic Square

Details: A fun day of cultural celebrations offering sights, tastes and sounds that celebrate Whanganui's cultural diversity.

Walking tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

RiverCity Craft Beer Festival 2019

When: From 3pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave

Details: Sample craft beers from five breweries from the mountains to the sea while enjoying primo live music and wood-fired pizza. Tickets $35 from whanganui.beer

Bittercup at Lucky

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Taranaki alt-rock band Bittercup return for round two with support from Emily Riordan and special guest vocalist Lauren Nottingham.

.

.

SUNDAY

Spring Plant Fair

When: 9am–12.30pm

Where: St Stephen's Church hall, Maunder St, Marton

Details: Flower and vegetable seedlings, succulents, shrubs and more. Cash only.

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

The Zoya Factor

When: 1.30pm

Where: Embassy Theatre, Victoria Ave

Details: Bollywood movie screening as part of the Whanganui Festival of Cultures. Tickets $11 from Geeta's Spices and Veggies, 69 Guyton St.

Mable the tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Ride on No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport control tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: View the top-floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

Biochar workshop

When: 9.30am-1pm

Where: Quaker Settlement, 73 Virginia Rd

Details: Demonstration of charcoal-making process and talk about crushing, activating or charging it as biochar compost. Koha appreciated. Call Shane 027 248 9406.

The Keys are in the Margarine

When: 7.30pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: Arts on Tour NZ in association with Brain Research New Zealand presents a unique form of stagecraft, created from interviews with people with direct experience of Alzheimer's disease. Adult $25, senior/student/Friends OH $20, group 10+ $18 each. Book at RWOH.

MONDAY

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Last Year at Marienbad - 1961 French classic from director Alain Resnais. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz for details.

TUESDAY

Art classes

When: 6pm

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Pl

Details: Interested in embroidery? Call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range beneath The Barracks, St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, October 24, to Wednesday, October 30, is Tuesday, October 22.