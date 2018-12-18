Review by Liz Wylie

If the brief was to take a burly bloke in drag with a thoroughly despicable character and make him lovable, Wanganui Repertory have nailed it.

Phil Hudson's portrayal of the self-serving Petunia Whittington in Dick Whittington and his Cat is a triumph and the entire cast provides a perfect foil for the wicked widow.

Credit must also go to the wardrobe team - Linda Hardcastle and Rosalind Reese for Petunia's polka dot pantaloons and cute sailor suit.

Roger Hall's adaptation of the classic tale is already humorous and these Whanganui actors delivered some local gags that made it even funnier.

Chris McKenzie should be gratified with his first stint as director and the cast did him proud.

Young lovers Dick (Heath McKenzie) and Alice (Charlee Elgar) won the hearts of the audience and Isabelle McKenzie as Tom the Cat played her part with perfect feline grace and chicanery.

As the audience warmed to Mrs Whittington they hissed and booed the villainous Jack Tar (Richard Leith) and his alter-egos King Rat, Art and Captain Tendor - all played brilliantly.

David Craig's portrayals of the sleaze ball Mayor of Hawera, the kind-hearted Fitzwarren and the altogether alarming Chief Bananarama were sensational.

Ethel (Ashlyn Morris) and Cecil (Maddi McKenzie) were the perfect sidekick duo even if their opera singing attempts were atrocious.

Shontae Arthur played the piano beautifully throughout and musical director Kieran Callaghan led some of the singing with his very fine voice.

Ian Jones played a great Bosun and Maia Hudson was an adorable kitten (You will need to go and see the play to find out where the kitten comes in).

Director McKenzie also cast Ronan Shaw and Tori Whibley as comedic stagehands which worked brilliantly.

Everyone who worked front and back of house deserves hearty congratulations and it is a production guaranteed to make you happy.

Dick Whittington and his Cat: Wanganui Repertory Theatre, 4 Ridgway St, Thursday 20 and Friday 21 December at 6.30pm, Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 December at 2pm. Book at seatadvisor or Royal Wanganui Opera House.