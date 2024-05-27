Subscribe
Home / The Listener / World
Listener

Rwandan genocide anniversary: NZ’s unlikely involvement in social media storm

11 minutes to read
By Danyl McLauchlan

It has been 30 years since the Rwandan genocide, a mass murder carried out across the geographically tiny African nation over a period of 100 days, killing between 500,000 and one million civilians – the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener