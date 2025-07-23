Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

On thin ice: The Antarctic Treaty is in danger of collapsing

By Veronika Meduna
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Out in the cold: The much-celebrated Antarctic Treaty is in danger as nations fail to agree on actions. Photo / Supplied

Out in the cold: The much-celebrated Antarctic Treaty is in danger as nations fail to agree on actions. Photo / Supplied

The 1959 Antarctic Treaty is recognised as one of the world’s most successful and lasting international agreements, setting aside an entire continent for peaceful and scientific collaboration. This is obvious on the ground. I’ve spent weeks with teams of researchers from various countries at geopolitical loggerheads working together in isolated

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save