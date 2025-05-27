Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Pacific Rally sailors turn citizen scientists to help save the sea

By Veronika Meduna
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Sailor Bill Hay deploys an eDNA kit as part of one of the world's largest-scale ocean surveys. Photo / Supplied

Sailor Bill Hay deploys an eDNA kit as part of one of the world's largest-scale ocean surveys. Photo / Supplied

This month, a fleet of sailing boats left the Bay of Islands to compete in the Island Cruising Pacific Rally. But 20 yachts will do more than race across the vast ocean passages between island nations. The sailors will tow cutting-edge miniaturised environmental DNA sampling kits as part of Citizens

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener