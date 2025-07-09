Advertisement
Why NZ may raise glyphosate limits – and who’s pushing back

By Andrea Graves
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Glyphosate hasn't been reassessed since it was first used here in the 1970s.

Glyphosate hasn't been reassessed since it was first used here in the 1970s. Photo / Getty Images

My mother used to spray lawn edges with glyphosate, the key ingredient of Roundup. “It’s only Roundup,” she’d say, wearing her painting shirt for protection. Her relaxed attitude is common despite the label’s warnings. After all, we’ve all heard it breaks down to nothing. And it’s so darn useful, especially

