World

No end in sight: Kiwi aid workers on the ground in Ukraine and Gaza

By Lawrence Watt
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read
Brave front: A couple and one of their three daughters Outside the ruins of the family’s home in Chernihiv, northern Ukraine. Photo / Roman Zakrevsky

Aucklander Mike Seawright travels to Ukraine often enough that he is used to the nightly noise that freaks out newcomers. On his latest mission, he has just left Kyiv, where Russian ballistic missiles and guided bombs are exploding nightly. “Every night, I’m awakened by air raid sirens, by air defence

