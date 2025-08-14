Advertisement
Listener

Jane Clifton: Trump is playing high-stakes bingo with world economies

Jane Clifton
By
New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Patriot games: Donald Trump and Ursula von de Leyen hammered out tariff terms. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Jane Clifton
Observers didn’t actually witness US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von de Leyen calling out, “Legs-eleven, two little ducks, twenty-two, clickety-click, sixty-six,” when they met in Scotland recently, but it must have been close.

The US’s tariff crusade has degenerated to the equivalent of a slow night

