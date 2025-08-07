Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Jane Clifton: Art world ethical dilemma now plagues automotive industry

Jane Clifton
By
Columnist·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Cancel culture: Many Tesla ­owners are unhappy with the optics. Photo / Getty Images

Cancel culture: Many Tesla ­owners are unhappy with the optics. Photo / Getty Images

Jane Clifton
Opinion by Jane Clifton
Jane Clifton is a columnist for the NZ Listener
Learn more

The ethical dilemma troubling the art world now besets the automotive fraternity: does the behaviour of the creator reflect on the worth of the work?

A syndicate of French Tesla owners is suing Tesla because of the activities of the car company’s owner, Elon Musk.

It’s a strange continuum for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save