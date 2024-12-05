Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Jane Clifton: Fighter Conor McGregor’s celebrated machismo is beginning to tarnish

Jane Clifton
By
Columnist·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
MMA champion Conor McGregor plans to appeal the jury’s finding. Photo / Getty Images

MMA champion Conor McGregor plans to appeal the jury’s finding. Photo / Getty Images

Jane Clifton
Opinion by Jane Clifton
Jane Clifton is a columnist for the NZ Listener
Learn more

Put it down to centuries of colonial resistance and a cheerfully anti-establishment culture, but the Irish often take a benign view of certain types of criminal.

When Dubliner Gerard Hutch, head of what is matter-of-factly referred to here as “the Hutch crime gang”, was acquitted of murder last year, television

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener