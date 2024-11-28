Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Jane Clifton: Who’s winning the word war as France polices words and Britain cautions kids?

Jane Clifton
By
Columnist·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
In France, it can be legally actionable not to use the language in writing as prescribed by the official dictionnaire of the Académie Française while in Britain police admit cautioning children as young as 9 for hate speech. Photo / Getty Images

In France, it can be legally actionable not to use the language in writing as prescribed by the official dictionnaire of the Académie Française while in Britain police admit cautioning children as young as 9 for hate speech. Photo / Getty Images

Jane Clifton
Opinion by Jane Clifton
Jane Clifton is a columnist for the NZ Listener
Learn more

Cross-channel rivalry is ancient and entrenched, but for now, France must yield to Britain when it comes to hard-line policing of mere words.

In France, it can be legally actionable not to use the language in writing as prescribed by the official dictionnaire of the Académie Française ‒ a new

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener