Jane Clifton: Loo and behold - language class barriers are taking a break

Jane Clifton
By
Columnist·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Nancy Mitford: Chronicler of U and non-U.



‘U” and “Non-U” appear to have done a U-turn.

Or, to use the less opaque words of linguists, the days when one British person could minutely classify another’s social status after just a few spoken words may be fading.

University of Sussex researchers have found three terms long infamously considered

