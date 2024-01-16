SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / World
Listener

Is Amsterdam a worthwhile OE for Kiwis?

11 minutes to read
By Gregor Thompson

Winter shows up early in Amsterdam. Along the quays of the outer canals, cyclists wearing gloves and scarves pedal about, unfazed by the puddles. Underneath rainbow flags, hunched-over coffee drinkers brave the bitter cold and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener