Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

New Zealanders may be leaving for Australia in droves, but they’ll be back

By
11 mins to read
If all the stories of Kiwis wanting to move to Australia have even an iota of truth, by the time this piece is published, it is possible there will be no one left in Aotearoa New Zealand to read it. Photo / Getty Images

If all the stories of Kiwis wanting to move to Australia have even an iota of truth, by the time this piece is published, it is possible there will be no one left in Aotearoa New Zealand to read it. Photo / Getty Images

Are New Zealanders voting with their passports? The message in a slew of recent stories about people moving overseas is that the government is failing so badly, they have no choice.

The mantra seems to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener