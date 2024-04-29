Advertisement
Aussie writer Anna Funder on uncovering George Orwell’s ‘smelly little truths’

By Linda Herrick
11 mins to read
Our thinking about one of the 20th century’s best-known writers is being challenged by the ‘smelly little truths’ Anna Funder uncovered about George Orwell’s marriage. Photo / Supplied

In the summer of 2017, Australian writer Anna Funder had hit “peak overload”, dragged down by the weight of domestic duties crowding out her work deadlines. Her frustrations came to a head one day after

Latest from The Listener