Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / World

Australia’s immigration debate heats up - what it might mean for NZers

By Bernard Lagan
3 mins to read
Talking tough: Australian Opposition leader Peter Dutton. Photo / Getty Images

Talking tough: Australian Opposition leader Peter Dutton. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: Early election drums are beating in Australia, accompanied by the potent issue of cutting immigration – a sure vote lure during these times of chronic housing shortages and rising layoffs.

Anthony Albanese has previously

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener