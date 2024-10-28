Advertisement
Politics

Wellington Council’s government intervention: A long history of incompetence

Danyl McLauchlan
By
Politics writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read
Paralysis in Wellington: Tory Whanau is politically isolated and Simeon Brown is acting on advice. (Photos / Getty Images)

The roots of the dysfunction at Wellington City Council – which has triggered the decision to appoint a crown observer – reach deep beneath the streets of the capital and back into its past: ancient layers of incompetence and idiocy lie piled atop each other like geological strata.

The decision

