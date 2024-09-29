Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Politics

Danyl McLauchlan: Our politicians agree a four-year term is better so why don’t voters?

Danyl McLauchlan
By
Politics writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read
Rare consensus: Act and NZ First negotiated agreements with National to progress a bill legislating for a third referendum which – if voters agreed – would extend the term of government to four years. Photo / Getty Images

Rare consensus: Act and NZ First negotiated agreements with National to progress a bill legislating for a third referendum which – if voters agreed – would extend the term of government to four years. Photo / Getty Images

What if they just need more time? Politicians have grumbled for years about the brevity of New Zealand’s three-year parliamentary term. They’ve tried to extend it twice: referendums were held in 1967 and 1990, and both times the electorate firmly rejected the idea.

Now, Parliament is at it again: Act

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener